ARE YOU READY to hop on the turkey train and make this fowl a regular part of your diet? Don’t wait until Thanksgiving Day to get started! June is National Turkey Lovers Month, and whether it is on the grill or tucked inside a picnic hamper, turkey is a versatile flavor canvas that can be enjoyed all year long.

With just three grams of fat per 3-ounce serving and less than 25 milligrams of sodium per ounce, turkey is a high-quality protein that supports muscle growth, repair, and overall body maintenance.

“Turkey is adaptable across all cuisines,” says Jeffery Deutschman, program manager for Your Indiana Turkey Farmers. “You can put turkey in any recipe, and it will work out just fine. Turkey amplifies the flavors around it and is a great way to customize your favorite dishes.”

Perfect for picnics or any meal on the go, the Mason Jar Turkey Cobb Salad is a simple recipe that combines roughly chopped romaine lettuce, turkey breast, cherry tomatoes, fresh red onions, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, and crumbled blue cheese into a 32-ounce mason jar with a lid and is perfect with a side container of your favorite red wine vinaigrette. To serve, drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and give the container a shake before digging in.

“This is not only a healthy meal but a sustainable one, as well,” Deutschman says. “Don’t forget your reusable fork!”