WHETHER YOU’RE A fan of ’80s teen dramas, sci-fi comedies, or romantic musicals, Pins Mechanical Co. has crafted a drink to match your movie taste. The popular old-school entertainment venue has unveiled eight new seasonal cocktails inspired by nostalgic films.

“We wanted to bring these classic movies to life in a way that’s fun and nostalgic,” says Erin Frum, VP of marketing and creative. “Each cocktail is our way of tipping the hat to these films, whether it’s through the flavors, the garnishes, or even the colors. It’s all about giving our guests a little taste of the movies they love.”

The iconic lunch scene in The Breakfast Club inspired the “Breakfast Club,” a mix of vodka, Irish cream, coffee, and chocolate, served with a side of potato sticks. Notes of strawberry and rose show up in the “American Beauty,” a blend of gin, Campari, and amaro—it’s a sophisticated sip worthy of its Oscar-winning namesake.

Creative garnishes appear throughout this cocktail list, most spectacularly in the “Purple Rain.” A cloud of blue cotton candy tops this gin-based cocktail, which blends ube, citrus, and ginger into a pretty pink concoction. As the cotton candy melts into the drink, it transforms into a cool purple hue, a pitch-perfect callback to the purple coat Prince wore in the 1984 musical drama with its classic soundtrack.

Another garnish callback is more subtle. Say Anything made holding up a boom box romantic. The cocktail delivers a fruity mix of cognac, blackberry, plum, and lemon, garnished with berry gummies perched across the top of the glass—IYKYK. Other tasty additions include the “Cliffhanger,” “Richie Rich,” “Moulin Rouge,” and “Mars Attacks,” each promising its own unique flavor profile and garnish.

For those curious about the full drink lineup, Pins has created nostalgic movie posters showcasing each cocktail on Instagram. The complete drink menu is also available at pinsbar.com/menu.