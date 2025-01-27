Trending: Faux Pop

Craving cozy-chic style? Our furry finds are unreal.
  1. 1. Chevron throw blanket 2. Donna Salyers ice scraper 3. Jellycat’s Bartholomew tote 4. Malìparmi Russian curly “lamb” jacket 5. The Steve Madden quilted Brady vest 6. Chic herringbone touchscreen-finger gloves 7. Donna Salyers Le Mink tote

    Photography by Tony Valainis

    The Signature Series chevron throw blanket is in lush tones of gray and taupe. $325. Addendum Gallery, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

  2. Donna Salyers ice scraper in chocolate faux fox keeps hands toasty. $30. MacKenzie-Childs Shop, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400
  3. Too cute to be just for kids, Jellycat’s Bartholomew tote is finished with a shiny silver zipper. $85. Decorate, 708 Massachusetts Ave., 317-737-2109
  4. Each beautiful button on the Malìparmi Russian curly “lamb” jacket is different. $603. Fringe & Form, Carmel City Center, 317-993-3076
  5. The Steve Madden quilted Brady vest is reversible and boasts a stand-up collar for chillier days. $109. Civvies, 1134 E. 54th St., 317-653-1169
  6. 2 Chic herringbone touchscreen-finger gloves have microsuede trim for a polished look. $25. Decorate, 708 Massachusetts Ave., 317-737-2109
  7. Donna Salyers Le Mink Tote has a magnetic snap closure. $125. MacKenzie-Childs Shop, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

