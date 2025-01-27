The Signature Series chevron throw blanket is in lush tones of gray and taupe. $325. Addendum Gallery, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400
- Donna Salyers ice scraper in chocolate faux fox keeps hands toasty. $30. MacKenzie-Childs Shop, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400
- Too cute to be just for kids, Jellycat’s Bartholomew tote is finished with a shiny silver zipper. $85. Decorate, 708 Massachusetts Ave., 317-737-2109
- Each beautiful button on the Malìparmi Russian curly “lamb” jacket is different. $603. Fringe & Form, Carmel City Center, 317-993-3076
- The Steve Madden quilted Brady vest is reversible and boasts a stand-up collar for chillier days. $109. Civvies, 1134 E. 54th St., 317-653-1169
- 2 Chic herringbone touchscreen-finger gloves have microsuede trim for a polished look. $25. Decorate, 708 Massachusetts Ave., 317-737-2109
- Donna Salyers Le Mink Tote has a magnetic snap closure. $125. MacKenzie-Childs Shop, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400
Trending: Faux Pop
Craving cozy-chic style? Our furry finds are unreal.