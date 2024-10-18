Catch A Show

8 Seconds Saloon

Once a bowling alley, this sprawling westside venue is the premier spot for country music. It’s a wide-open room good for line dancing and concerts. (Keith Urban played here.) Cowboy boots are optional but recommended. 111 N. Lynhurst Dr., 317-486-1569

Black Circle

Part of a repurposed warehouse, this is the go-to spot for music fans craving a hardcore soundtrack. With past shows featuring touring metal acts such as Amsterdam-based 16BL, Black Circle is wildly supportive of all things edgy. It’s also where your cut-up concert T-shirt fits right in. 2201 E. 46th St.

Burnside Inn

Escape the Mass Ave bar-hopping bustle inside this three-story “boutique bar” full of cozy nooks perfect for relaxed listening. Acoustic performers either take to the small stage or entertain on the piano while audience members sip on Burnside’s multiple variations of the mule cocktail. 314 Massachusetts Ave., 317-991-4150

Chatterbox

Downtown’s home for jazz for the past 40-plus years is an authentic dive bar with an intimate setting. No one is more than 40 feet from the stage, so the audience can hear the musicians communicate with sound and observe other subtle nuances of up-close live music. 435 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0584

Duke’s

A charmingly scruffy honky-tonk filled to its rafters with neon pronouncements and funky Americana, Duke’s opened in 2018, replacing southside institution Ice House. In addition to kitchen manager Derek Hurt’s fried chicken dinners and smashburgers, the bar serves up country and Western entertainment from local and touring musicians. Among Duke’s weekly themed nights is its no-cover Two-Step Tuesday featuring line dancing lessons, live music on the stage, and a reminder to #tipthedamnband. 2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Step into this club inside the Hotel Carmichael and you’re struck by its intimate 1920s speakeasy vibe. The music is likely to be Great American songbook standards, but it could be a tribute to Tina Turner too—to be enjoyed with dinner and drinks (try the sidecar). 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, 317-688-1947

Golden Ace Inn

Surround yourself with Ireland—in pictures, drinks, and music—at this eastside pub USA Today once called “one of the nation’s 10 best places to party like you’re Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.” Wednesdays are music nights. Be prepared for sing-alongs with songs that’ll make you laugh or weep. 2533 E. Washington St., 317-632-0696

Healer

An edgy, all-ages venue that blurs the line between music and art, Healer itself feels like an installation piece. Located deep inside a southside strip mall, it is housed in a former medical billing office and still has the dropped ceilings and cubicles to show for it. The shows feature a range of hardcore genres, from punk to screamo. Founded in 2018 as an incubator for artists, it also hosts benefit shows and movie screenings. 3631 E. Raymond St.

Photo Courtesy Hi-Fi

Hi-Fi

Almost every night, the city’s best original-music club (capacity 400) brings in cool touring bands, and in warm weather, there’s a separate show in its outdoor annex, which is open to all ages. Be prepared to stand (or pay extra to sit) and to hear new music. 1043 Virginia Ave., 317-986-7101

Hoosier Dome

This all-ages venue on the edge of Fountain Square promises an up-close and personal live music experience. It holds maybe 100 people—standing room only—who are there to see young rock, rap, and metal touring acts in a drug- and alcohol-free room with surprisingly good sound. 1627 Prospect St., 317-289-4293

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

A distant highway hum provides a constant background track on the back patio, which is lined with decorative fountains and strung with twinkle lights. Acoustic musicians who set up on the tiny pedestal are in their element in downtown Indy’s version of a European back alley. 946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100

Irving Theater

Irvington’s movie theater-turned-multipurpose venue has a spartan feel. But the lack of decor is secondary to the music: a mix of road warriors, up-and-comers, and local talent, plus the prog-rock concert series put on by local promoter Mark Gasper. 5505 E. Washington St., 317-356-3355

Madam Walker Legacy Center

“The Apollo Theater of the Midwest”—to borrow a phrase from Geno Shelton, who’s promoted shows there for years—has an intimate 900-seat theater and a 250-capacity ballroom. The theater has great sightlines to see artists such as Babyface and Gladys Knight. When you go, dress to the nines, and you’ll be fine. 617 Indiana Ave., 317-236-2099

Melody Inn

Saturday is Punk Rock Night at “the CBGB of the Midwest,” so expect a welcoming and inclusive room where bands and attendees unleash their rebellious spirit. Patrons can get right up against the stage and rock out, or they can chill in the back PBR Lounge or outside in the Smoker’s Garden. 3826 N. Illinois St., 317-923-4707

Mike’s Speedway Lounge

On Thursday nights, this westside bar represents, with cover bands from that side of the city playing ’70s to ’90s classic rock hits. As one bartender put it: “Better Aerosmith than Aerosmith.” Mike’s is a good-time place to play pool or darts, have a bite, or just blow off steam. 3701 W. 16th St., 317-969-6710

Mousetrap

It’s a live music room, a pool room, a restaurant, and a bar. The Mousetrap, around since 1957, has several different vibes. Musically, it caters to jam bands, especially up-and-coming national acts, and it’s known for hosting post-concert parties when out-of-town bands visit. 5565 N. Keystone Ave., 317-255-3189

Photo by Tony Vasquez

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

Get out your picnic baskets and blankets—or maybe your wine and charcuterie boards—and bring the family. Fishers’ outdoor venue, which books local and national acts, can hold crowds as big as 6,000 for concerts and festivals. 6 Municipal Dr., Fishers, 317-595-3150

Radio Radio

A large neon sign featuring an old-school microphone marks the location of David “Tufty” Clough’s spirited night spot. Himself a local music legend who embodied Fountain Square before Fountain Square was cool, Clough treats visiting performers (the likes of Eisley, Amy Ray, and Panic! at the Disco) to a battery of sound tech. Fans pack the room for the indie bands, dim vibes, and full bar. 1119 Prospect St., 317-955-0995

Sara’s Soirée

Sara Howe’s restaurant/club on Noblesville’s Courthouse Square is a place to dine and linger while (mostly) jazz plays. It’s an intimate room in which most of the instruments don’t need amplification, with exposed brick walls and a bit of a New Orleans feeling. 818 Logan St., Noblesville, 317-219-6565

Slippery Noodle Inn

Downtown’s legendary blues bar likes to celebrate national holidays: National Cheeseburger Day, National Drink Beer Day, National Taco Day. Couple that with Wednesday night jam sessions featuring local players or the occasional touring act, and you’ve got a fun place for those who observe. 372 S. Meridian St., 317-631-6974

State Street Pub

This friendly spot on the east side is a great place to hear energetic local bands perform experimental, electronic, punk, and rap. Anything musically left of center is welcome, and there’s enough open space for a dance floor or mosh pit. 243 N. State Ave., 317-384-1238

Square Cat Vinyl

One of the city’s best record stores occasionally doubles as a music venue. Bands play on a small stage in the back of the Fountain Square shop, and once they start playing, Square Cat becomes a club. It will get loud, and if stage diving is appropriate … there will be stage diving. 1054 Virginia Ave., 317-875-1314

That Place Bar and Grill

During the week, mozzarella sticks and Captain Morgan get top billing. On Friday and Saturday nights, the stage steals the spotlight. Expect party bands, cover songs, and plenty of folks dancing like nobody’s looking. 8810 S. Emerson Ave., 317-888-7100

The Cabaret

Remember supper clubs? This room is a faithful revival, a softly lit, chandelier-filled room that holds 180 people. No seat is more than five rows from the stage. Broadway is calling. 924 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-275-1169

The Jazz Kitchen

Order some étouffée and prepare to be within a mere few feet of national jazz acts and hot local cats. Offerings range from Monday jam sessions to Thursday Latin Dance Parties. 5377 N. College Ave., 317-253-4900

The Snug

Tuesdays are “trad” nights, a communal event where people come to hear and sing along with traditional Irish songs, in this cozy Irish pub in Irvington. You might hear sea shanties or the theme song from Cheers—a fitting anthem at this intimate neighborhood bar. 210 S. Audubon Rd., 317-308-8553

The Rathskeller

When there’s music in the history-rich outdoor biergarten, you’re in a crush of mostly 20-somethings. It’s like a college party where everyone shows up, but no one knows the host. The music is loud, the drinks are flowing, and everyone’s having a time they might not remember tomorrow. 401 E. Michigan St., 317-636-0396

The Vogue

You can feel the history inside Broad Ripple’s famed movie theater-turned-nightclub. Artists of all genres, generations, and career levels have graced the stage, including Johnny Cash (1995), Bo Diddley (1993), and Willie Nelson (2009). There are tables and chairs around the perimeter and in the balcony for early birds. 6259 N. College Ave., 317-259-7029

Turntable

As of this fall, this Vogue-adjacent Broad Ripple space is home to a cozy, speakeasy-style listening room and spacious concert venue for the 18+ crowd (and yes, they check IDs). General admission tickets are standing room only, but seating is available with an upgrade. 6281 N. College Ave., 317-259-7029

White Rabbit Cabaret

The Fountain Square venue describes its atmosphere as “intimate, romantic, and retro, with a touch of whimsy.” Although a small-scale space with roughly 100 seats, White Rabbit’s stage was intentionally built larger to accommodate multiple kinds of performing arts, including live music, comedy, dance, and theater. 1116 Prospect St., 317-686-9550