The Feed: Golf Course Dining, Taylor Swift Specials

The Southern Dunes Golf Course has a new restaurant. You don’t have to hit a ball at the Gary Player–designed course to grab a bite at its Clubhouse Grill, which (per the Star) quietly opened last month. Daily specials include deals on apps, cocktails, and wings. The lunch and dinner menus rely on a selection of Midwestern classics like burgers, pork chops, and a respectable fish and chips. 8220 S. Tibbs Ave., 317-865-1800

King Dough’s new special pizza is foraged fungus fun. For a limited time, the wood-fired pizza spot from our Best Restaurants list is serving a pizza called the Super Shredder, made with three cheeses, chard, onion, basil, and lemon. But the star of the show is hen of the woods mushrooms foraged by Porch Pizza pop-up founder Eric Neylon. It’s reminiscent of a clam pie (oh, stop) but with a richer, earthier edge. Get it before the ’shrooms are gone. 452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960; 12505 Old Meridian St., Carmel, 317-669-2201

IU Indy’s new cafe has a Fever connection. Tea’s Me Cafe, a loose leaf tea shop that also serves a solid breakfast and lunch, has been owned by Olympic gold medalist/Indiana Fever Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings since 2017; it’s since opened a couple additional locations in the city center. A fourth shop recently opened at IU Indy, the Star notes, at 420 University Blvd. (that’s the student affairs building). The opening is fresh enough that its menu isn’t online quite yet, but we’re told online ordering—which will allow you to skip the line, grab your purchase, and rush to class—might be coming soon.

Gather 22 is turning one this weekend. In its first year in the game, the chic restaurant at 22 E. 22nd St. (317-258-2222) was named on our Best Restaurants list and Eater’s Indy 38 and scored a glowing write-up in the Star. Not bad for a one-year-old business, right? It’s celebrating the landmark moment Saturday, October 19, with events running from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., including costume contests for adults, children, and dogs; on-the-spot tattoos and piercings; and a gin tasting.

Hey Now Pizza will now come to you. Low-key hipster pizza spot Hey Now Pizza landed in Beech Grove this summer and generated a following for its nostalgic but ambitious menu of pies, sandwiches, and sides. Delivery was available from an in-house staffer for diners in Beech Grove, while everyone had to make the trip to pick up their Palmerski, Home Run, or cheese bread. This week, the restaurant announced that it has hopped on the DoorDash train, which means even the laziest of us can get their Hey Now fix without leaving the couch. Check the app to make sure you’re in delivery range, and make sure to generously tip your driver.

Indy bars and restaurants are going Full Swift. There’s no way you haven’t heard that Taylor Swift will be in Indy in early November; I even got to write a story for our Circle City section on what her visit will bring to the city. One of the things I didn’t have room to cover was the multitude of Taylor Swift–themed drinks, dishes, and specials our local spots are rolling out in anticipation. Our pals at Axios took the task and ran with it, rounding up all the best Taylor treats you can find in Indy thus far. Now, if someone asks if you know about the Eras bake sale at 4 Birds Bakery or the Swiftie Mac Sampler at Filigree Bakery, you can respond, “Yes, all too well.”