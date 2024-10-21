Realty Check: Rare Find

FOR THE FIRST TIME since its construction in 1954, the home of the late architect J. Parke Randall has new owners. A time capsule of midcentury design, its fabulous features were perfectly preserved. Sitting on nearly an acre, the wooded lot is decidedly serene. When a house this unique hits the market, interest is likely to explode into fierce competition.

It did: Nearly 350 appointments were booked in eight days. Among the eager were Tommy Reddicks and Jess Monk. They were relaxing after dinner one Thursday evening when Reddicks saw the listing on Facebook. He recalls showing it to Monk, exclaiming, “Wow. This looks cool!” Even though they weren’t house hunting, nor did they have any plans to move, it took only a quick glance through the photos for Monk to start to fall in love. They toured it that Saturday and were both “enamored” within minutes. “It felt like home the moment we were in it, and that was exciting,” Monk says.

Photos by Tony Valainis

With the couple in agreement that it felt like it was meant to be, a rather big problem stood in the way: They didn’t have mortgage pre-approval, and the deadline for offers was five days away. Amazingly, they made it just in time, submitting at 4:58 p.m. for a 5:00 p.m. cutoff. Though not the highest above the $275,000 asking price, their offer was otherwise robust, with inclusions like appraisal gap coverage and an escalation clause. The phone call informing them that they got the house was a “magical moment,” Monk recalls.

A testament to Randall’s impeccable design, the home is still in good shape. “The detail and strength of the structure is amazing,” Reddicks observes. “They don’t build houses like this anymore.” While mechanical updates are needed, the pair is enthusiastically embracing the home’s restoration.

They plan to make use of every inch of the home’s 4,400 square feet. What was once the drafting room will become a throwback arcade, to the delight of Monk’s son, Drew. The darkroom (where Randall developed his famous photo of the 1960 Indy 500 scaffold disaster) will become fromager Reddicks’ “cheese cave.” Other updates include replacing the floors, fresh paint throughout, and adding several amazing vintage 1950s appliances in the kitchen. Their long-term goal? Listing the home on the National Register of Historic Places to give it the recognition it rightfully deserves.

ADDRESS

5350 Cheviot Pl.

PRICE

$351,500