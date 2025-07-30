The Best Bets Of August 2025

Photos courtesy: (1) Indiana State Fair; (2) Indianapolis Pizza Fest; (3) Allister An; (4) Butler Arts & Events Center; (5) Lucas Oil

(1) Llama Costume Contest – August 3

Of all the traditions at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, this 4-H competition is a crowd favorite. Llamas trot out dolled up as everything from a box of crayons, to Cousin Itt, to a bath pouf. Some are in training as therapy animals. indianastatefair.com

(2) Indianapolis Pizza Festival – August 9

Whether you like pepperoni or pineapple, thin crust or Detroit-style, head to Monument Circle. Expect endless samples of pies from local pizzerias, including King Dough and Coterie, plus live music and games. indypizzafest.com

(3) Goo Goo Dolls – August 15

The three-time Grammy nominated rockers take their Summer Anthem Tour to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. They plan a career-encompassing set, including their hit “Iris,” with 4.5 billion streams. Be ready to sing along. livenation.com

(4) Please Don’t Destroy – August 19

Sketch comedians Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall, lauded for their videos on Saturday Night Live and their movie The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, bring the hilarity to Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center. ticketmaster.com

(5) Lucas Oil Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament – August 28



This event at Eagle Creek Golf Course honors National Hot Rod Association Funny Car driver Eric Medlen, who died at age 33. Proceeds go to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. ericmedlenmemorial.com