Unspoken Rules: Indiana State Fair

an indiana state fair attendant holds prizes

BRING ZIPLOC BAGS to take food home from the Indiana State Fair.

Try to park in the Infield, the most convenient lot. Or bike via the Monon Trail and take advantage of the free, easy Pedal & Park program.

Pick a direction (clockwise or counterclockwise). Stick with it.

Reenergize with coffee from the State Fair Cafe & Bakery on the northwest end of the oval.

Dodge the throngs on the main thoroughfare and experience more by walking through buildings.

Hold out for the lemonade in the Pioneer Village.