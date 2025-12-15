- Book the session you want in advance.
- Go on a weekday afternoon or a Saturday morning, the quietest times. Reserve a balance-aid rental early. They’re limited.
- Bring the kids. The rink’s manageable size makes it family-friendly.
- Use the bathrooms in the Nature Center. It also has a bird-watching room, aquariums, and terrariums.
- Grab a hot pretzel and a beer from MashCraft Brewing.
- Snap your photo off the rink under the lights or by the fireplace in the warming area.
- Give back. The Skate It Forward program lets you sponsor a skating experience for those who might otherwise miss out.
Know Before You Go: Holliday Park Ice Rink
A manner-festo for the glide zone in the shadow of the Ruins.