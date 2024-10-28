Whisker Wonderland

Photo Courtesy Smitten Kitten

“WE’VE WON the lottery!” mewls every shelter cat who steps out of a cage to roam the pristine, Scandi-chic Smitten Kitten. Well, that’s how owner Holly Moss and many of her guests put it, based on the felines’ pleasantly surprised expressions as they arrive. The cat cafe, serving Noble Coffee beverages and sweet treats from local bakers, takes reservations to hang out with a clowder in its spacious lounge, which is complete with a realistic—size and all—climbing tree (kitties only; sorry). On a recent Sunday, residents included a portly tabby comically fixated on a water bowl; a bouncy, sleek black kitten; and a supercilious tortie. The latter, when the petting petered out, fixed a gaze invoking Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, as if to say, “By all means move at a glacial pace.” More than 80 percent are adopted in less than two weeks.

Moss was inspired to open the cafe by her cat-lover son, Collin, who is autistic. He helps out, with hopes of running things one day. Moss has only one cat at home (Rue graces a mural at the back of the cafe), though that is not for lack of Collin’s efforts to take in more. Aside from chilling with cats, visitors can also do yoga, paint, and craft with them. A calendar of events is online.