CONNECTING MORE THAN 800 miles of paved trails and pathways across the Central Indiana region, the Greater Indy Trailways system is now up and running (or biking, if that’s how you prefer to roll). Combining with the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s annual National Celebrate Trails Day, a weeklong schedule of activations to kick off the new system, dubbed TrailMixer, begins April 25.

“The launch of The Trailways is a major milestone for Central Indiana and a testament to the power of regional collaboration,” says Jennifer Bartenbach, CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation . “TrailMixer is designed to be a front door to this network, inviting residents and visitors alike to discover, connect, and experience our communities in a new way. We’re excited to see people step onto the trails and explore everything they have to offer.”

From April 25 through May 3, TrailMixer offers plenty of incentives to hit the trails with more than 50 local businesses, restaurants, and cultural districts joining in on the activity. Depending on the location, trail users can expect to find pop-up parties, complimentary coffee, food, live music, yoga sessions, birdwatching opportunities, free merch, and more.

A Visit Indy effort supported by CICF, Greater Indy Trailways took shape through a multiyear planning process with input from regional park organizations, destination partners, and other stakeholders. Although many of Central Indiana’s regional trails already enjoy consistent foot and bike traffic, The Trailways branding links the pathways in a new, cohesive way to improve navigation and access for both visitors and local residents.

“The Trailways initiative is a game-changer for accessibility across Central Indiana,” says Morgan Snyder, vice president of communications and community relations for Visit Indy . “It creates a seamless network that allows people to move easily between communities, whether they’re commuting, exploring, or simply enjoying the outdoors. What’s especially powerful is how it links diverse environments—you can start in downtown Indy’s urban core, transition onto the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers, and make your way to the Big 4 Trail [through Boone County], all within one connected experience. The variety of landscapes and topography makes the system incredibly dynamic and inviting.”

Trailways territory covers nine counties via the Monon Trail , the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, the Eagle Creek Greenway, the Pennsy Trail, the B&O Trail, and the White River Greenway, to name just a few explorable options. A new digital platform facilitates usage through an interactive map of premier trails, connectors, and access paths with highlighted amenities and points of interest, along with suggested “adventure” itineraries customizable by route, region, distance, and themed interests.

Need a ride? No problem. Five bike share systems stationed across The Trailways in Carmel, Indy, Noblesville, and Shelbyville provide rentable sets of wheels for excursions. The Pacers Bike Share program even offers free e-bike rentals for Marion County residents (the first initiative of its kind in the United States).

“By making the trails more connected and accessible, it lowers the barrier to entry and inspires people to incorporate them into their everyday lives,” Snyder says.