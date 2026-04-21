LOTS OF EYEGLASS wearers love the idea of bright-colored frames but stop short of getting them, fearing they’ll be “too much” for everyday wear. Enter these hot pink Mykita Eero frames. Sculpted by hand in Berlin from slender surgical stainless steel, they deliver a pop of personality while still being understated and versatile. Designed in an aviator style, the minimalist construction ditches screws and solder points, so they weigh only 10 grams, the same as two credit cards. “I wear this frame myself,” shares Ra Opticians owner Jessica Ra. “I absolutely adore the neon pink and that it still feels minimal.”

$659. Ra Opticians, Factory Arts District