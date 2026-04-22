Clutch Kitchen Provides The Perfect Cuisine For Game Day

AFTER SMOKING HER MasterChef competition in 2021 and launching a restaurant concept (originally named Inspo and later rebranded as Clutch Kitchen) through Lucas Oil Stadium, former physical therapist Kelsey Murphy has planted her flag inside Sun King Brewery at The Yard at Fishers District. It is the same open concept space that formerly housed the three walk-up counters of Fishers Test Kitchen, the culinary incubator where restaurants such as Carlos Salazar’s Lil Dumplings and Neal Brown’s One Trick Pony were born. Over the winter, Murphy rolled out a simple menu of double smash burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and brisket tacos. Next month, she plans to complete a full renovation that promises “one cohesive, chef-driven destination.”

9713 District N. Dr., Fishers