Newfields Brings Art From Down Under To The Lume

EARLIER THIS MONTH, Newfields unveiled its newest editon of The Lume in Connection: Land, Water, Sky—Art & Music from Indigenous Australians. The exhibit is co-created and produced by Grande Experiences and The National Museum of Australia and features over 100 contemporary artists from key art-making regions across the continent.

Visitors can expect to see traditional Aboriginal dot paintings, stunning watercolors, and wood carvings—art that Aboriginal peoples have passed down through generations. Meanwhile, a score of First Nations music helps bring the experience to life.

Aboriginal art serves a myriad of functions in Australia. First, by viewing it, non-Indigenous Australians can begin to understand Indigenous culture as well as the trauma of colonization. For Aboriginal artists, Indigenous art reinforces their culture and enables its survival. But for Americans, why see Indigenous Australian art at the Lume?

According to Belinda Tate, the Melvin & Bren Simon director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Indigenous Australian art offers a different lens through which Americans can view the world. “Connection is not just an exhibition—it is an opportunity to learn from the timeless wisdom of Indigenous Australians,” she says. “It serves as a profound reminder that beauty exists everywhere, waiting to be seen and understood—if only we pause to look and listen.”

But any kind of artwork can help viewers explore their own identity. The remarkable visuals and vocals at Connection also touch on universal themes like caring for one another as fellow humans and protecting the earth for future generations, making this exhibit something anyone can enjoy. vVsitors can literally step inside spectacular Indigenous Australian art and culture, displayed on a scale that needs to be seen to be believed. Using 120 projectors across 30,000 square feet, guests can experience the complexity of these masterpieces in stunning detail.

Ultimately, technology and a multisensory experience breaks down the barriers to Indy visitors connecting with Indigenous Australian art, say the artists. “A lot of people like Aboriginal art because it is colorful or pretty, but many people are challenged by Aboriginal art too, by not knowing or understanding how to interpret it or not feeling like they have permission to be involved,” says Konstantina (Kate Constantine), a featured Gadigal artist of the Eora Nation who serves as a cultural advisor at Newfields. But for Constantine, “Connection is just so inclusive.”

Giving American audiences an even deeper look into the artwork, the exhibit also includes an activity space featuring illustrations by Constantine, where guests can join a collaborative art-making activity. Here, illustrations and guest contributions come alive in a large-scale digital experience.

For those who like to experience culture through their stomachs, Cafe Ngura (pronounced “nu-rah”) is located midway through Connection. The word ngura, used in many Indigenous Australian languages, translates to “home.” Guests can enjoy a curated menu celebrating Indigenous Australian dishes, from bush spice–infused teas and coffee to freshly baked pastries and snacks.

Visitors to The Lume will want to experience this unique opportunity to lose themselves in the art and culture of Indigenous Australian art.