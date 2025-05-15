Foodie: Fire & Ice Cafe

WHEN LARA COONEY’S husband fell ill 13 years ago, no one could figure out what was wrong. “He is 5-foot-11 and weighed nearly 129 pounds. We thought it was because of his job as a carpenter,” Cooney says. Meanwhile, their daughter was also experiencing serious stomach pains.

Both were eventually diagnosed with celiac disease, as were her son and stepson. When people with the disorder consume gluten, a protein found in grains such as barley, rye, and wheat, their immune systems attack the lining of their small intestines, limiting their ability to absorb nutrients and causing a wide range of serious health issues. It’s estimated that about one in 100 people has the hereditary disease, which is managed by diet.

The work they did to create delicious, gluten-free foods for their four ailing family members inspired the two without celiac—Cooney and her youngest son, Orion—to open Fire & Ice Cafe. The restaurant, which specializes in German American family recipes, is free of seven of the nine major food allergens. Vegan options are also available.

Orion developed the recipe for the wheat-free bread, and an alternative-flour biscuit sandwich is also on the menu. Dishes such as quiche use thinly sliced potatoes instead of a pastry crust.

The restaurant’s roots in family are also reflected in its decor. Cooney’s mother’s delicate china is used for weekend teas, and its chandeliers and church pew came from her former house. “This is my labor of love,” Cooney says. “I wanted to create something where people can gather and feel cared for.”



6211 Allisonville Rd.

317-997-5774