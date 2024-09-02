September Best Bets

This month’s can’t-miss events.
  1. Penrod Arts FairSeptember 7
    The Penrod Society hosts its 57th annual single day arts fair at Newfields featuring pieces from more than 350 different artists, live performances, and food and beverages. 
  2. Luke Bryan Concert—September 7
    Country singer Luke Bryan makes a pit stop at Ruoff Music Center as part of his 2024 world tour with special guests George Birge, Ella Langley, and DJ Rock. 
  3. First Colts Game—September 8
    NFL Sunday night football is back as the Colts kick off  their season by hosting the defending AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, in a showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
  4. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee—September 18
    The Indiana Repertory Theatre opens its 52nd season with a quirky musical comedy that invites audience members onstage to compete. 
  5. Art Squared Festival—September 21
    Let your imagination wander in Fountain Square, where local creators sell their wares and showcase their talents in a live art competition. 

