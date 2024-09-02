- Penrod Arts Fair—September 7
The Penrod Society hosts its 57th annual single day arts fair at Newfields featuring pieces from more than 350 different artists, live performances, and food and beverages.
- Luke Bryan Concert—September 7
Country singer Luke Bryan makes a pit stop at Ruoff Music Center as part of his 2024 world tour with special guests George Birge, Ella Langley, and DJ Rock.
- First Colts Game—September 8
NFL Sunday night football is back as the Colts kick off their season by hosting the defending AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, in a showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee—September 18
The Indiana Repertory Theatre opens its 52nd season with a quirky musical comedy that invites audience members onstage to compete.
- Art Squared Festival—September 21
Let your imagination wander in Fountain Square, where local creators sell their wares and showcase their talents in a live art competition.
September Best Bets
This month’s can’t-miss events.