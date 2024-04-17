- Buy tickets at least a week in advance.
- This year’s Belgian-style stout, Deadline, will be released in four variants. They’re exclusive to the festival, so sample them all.
- Splurge on Experience tickets for a two-pack of the new stout to take home. The upgrade also gets you a snifter glass.
- A portion of the proceeds supports the Bargersville Farmers Market, so pick up a hat or tee at the swag booth.
- Grab-and-go lunches at the Main Street eateries are your fastest options.
- Arrive early to secure a street-parking spot near the festival.
- Stay late for the live musical performances by local artists, including The 78’s and Dean Martini.
Unspoken Rules: Death & Taxes Day
A manner-festo for the April 20 party at Taxman Brewery in Bargersville.