Unspoken Rules: Death & Taxes Day

A manner-festo for the April 20 party at Taxman Brewery in Bargersville.
By
-
Photo courtesy Taxman Brewery
  • Buy tickets at least a week in advance.
  • This year’s Belgian-style stout, Deadline, will be released in four variants. They’re exclusive to the festival, so sample them all.
  • Splurge on Experience tickets for a two-pack of the new stout to take home. The upgrade also gets you a snifter glass.
  • A portion of the proceeds supports the Bargersville Farmers Market, so pick up a hat or tee at the swag booth.
  • Grab-and-go lunches at the Main Street eateries are your fastest options.
  • Arrive early to secure a street-parking spot near the festival.
  • Stay late for the live musical performances by local artists, including The 78’s and Dean Martini.

