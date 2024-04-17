Colonel Cook’s Pride: Why Indy’s Airport Consistently Receives Top Marks

Q: I’VE READ THAT INDIANAPOLIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IS THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY. IT’S PERFECTLY FINE BUT … REALLY?

A: It has indeed been named best airport not only in the country but in North America for 11 years straight. But the organization that bestowed those laurels, the Airports Council International–North America, is just one of many airport-ranking groups. Furthermore, the category our airport dominates is for midsize facilities handling 5 to 15 million people annually, so our competition is limited. Still, a 2023 analysis by The Wall Street Journal ranked Indy No. 4 among midsize airports, giving it near-perfect scores for parking, car rentals, shopping, bathrooms, baggage claim, and more. It got dinged for its relatively few nonstop destinations and an on-time arrival rate of only 76 percent—issues that can be laid at the feet of airlines and capricious Midwestern weather, respectively.