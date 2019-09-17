The Ticket

A Changing Tide

When’s the last time you were out on the White River?

If you answered “never,” I can’t imagine you’re alone. Prior to June 3, “never” would have been my response as well.

On that day, I attended a press conference that unveiled the White River Vision Plan, a strategy for making the 58-mile stretch in Hamilton and Marion counties more accessible and turning it into a true recreational and cultural gem.

Afterward, I gathered with about 40 other members of the media at the Indianapolis Art Center’s boat launch for a raft float down to Rocky Ripple. Plenty of people seemed excited about the trip, but me? Flutters of anxiety persisted all morning. What if I fell in? I had backup clothes and shoes just in case, but their presence did little to erase the image of me toppling into the water.

As it happened, I had no reason to worry. The sun was out (so were turtles, soaking up rays near the banks), the water was calm, and I was disappointed when the float ended. It was peaceful and lovely, and I could have paddled around all day.

We didn’t go as far as the near-west side downtown, but there, the Convergence and Reconnecting to Our Waterways launched A Rising Tide to bring performing arts to—and on—the water. And, as you’ll read in our feature story, work is already underway to spruce up Riverside Park and the Thomas Taggart Memorial, transforming the green space into a home for live presentations of Shakespeare.

There’s lots more to be excited about this fall. The organization formerly called iMOCA revealed a new name and mission, and the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library moves into its permanent location. Have you heard about Hamilton? I guess it’s this musical that’s fairly popular, and it’s coming here this December.

We’ve gathered dozens more events to take in this season, a mix that includes comedy, classical concerts, film screenings, art exhibits, and much more. Really, whatever floats your boat.

Laura Kruty

Editor