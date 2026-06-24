- Bring a picnic dinner. Outside food—and even alcohol—is allowed.
- Or try something new from one of the food trucks.
- Wear closed-toe shoes. The dance floor in front of the stage is open during many performances.
- Put your wallet away. Parking is free.
- Let the kids burn off pre-show energy at Ag Adventures at the Estridge Family Park, an inclusive playground.
- Snag freebies at the Kroger tent as you enter the Symphony Bowl.
- Step lively. The shady area on the hill to your left tends to fill up fast.
- If you brought an umbrella for the sun, take it down when the music begins.
Know Before You Go: Symphony On The Prairie
A manner-festo for the outdoor concert series starting June 26.