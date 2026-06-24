Bring a picnic dinner. Outside food—and even alcohol—is allowed.

Or try something new from one of the food trucks.

Wear closed-toe shoes. The dance floor in front of the stage is open during many performances.

Put your wallet away. Parking is free.

Let the kids burn off pre-show energy at Ag Adventures at the Estridge Family Park, an inclusive playground.

Snag freebies at the Kroger tent as you enter the Symphony Bowl.

Step lively. The shady area on the hill to your left tends to fill up fast.