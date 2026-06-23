Naysayer: A Taxing Development For the Bears In Northwest Indiana

IF THE CHICAGO Bears relocate to Hammond, Indiana, will their long-standing “Monsters of the Midway” moniker be updated to “Hooligans of Hohman” (Hammond’s main street) or the “Region Roughnecks?”
This Bears move represents a major breakdown between the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois. I feel it is a direct slap in the face to fans who, through thick and thin, supported and believed in this team when ownership consistently put an inferior product on the field.
The once proud and hard-nosed franchise that spawned notables such as Mike Ditka, Dick Butkus, Walter Payton, and many more, is now looking to throw all this history away.
The almighty dollar syndrome the Bears are caught in has come down to the owners and politicians bickering over the financial impasse of funding a new stadium.
Team relocation in the National Football League is not without precedent. In 1976, the New York Giants moved to Giants Stadium in New Jersey. Eight years later, in 1984, the New York Jets also relocated to Giants Stadium. In 2010, both teams moved to their current home of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. And don’t get me started on the Raiders moving to and from Oakland twice, as well as Los Angeles, and finally, Las Vegas.
To the average Bears fan, what does this move really mean? Polled for their reactions to the move were ardent, tried-and-true fans of 50-plus years.
The overwhelming response did not lament “Can you believe the Bears are leaving the Windy City?” In fact, all respondents had a laissez faire attitude. Answers were centered around taxes, politicians, and money.
And yet money not brought to the table is one of the root issues, too.
Jill Panovic, a retired HR professional, says: “Chicago didn’t bring money or plans to the situation. There is no space for a new stadium in Chicago, and nothing would ever be approved on the lakefront like a teardown or rebuild of Soldier Field.”
Bears owner George McCaskey and his family are not popular, even though Kevin Warren is now the face of the organization, Panovic notes. “Illinois taxes are some of the highest in the country. While the Bears are beloved, most citizens do not and cannot support additional taxes. The Illinois legislature knows this and is listening to its constituents. Good luck, Indiana—now you will be supporting two NFL teams!”
That sentiment is echoed by Totten. “Good luck with Governor Braun’s proposed hospitality tax as part of the plan to raise money for the new stadium.”