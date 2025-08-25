Let’s Fest Returns Bigger Than Ever

WHEN IT comes to bringing together some of the country’s most inventive comedians, podcasters, and variety performers, Let’s Fest has built a reputation as one of the Midwest’s most distinctive comedy gatherings. Co-created by Ryan Ehle, co-founder of Let’s Comedy, the festival marks its fifth year in 2025, and according to Ehle, it’s the fest’s most ambitious lineup yet.

“This one’s definitely our biggest,” says Ehle. “It really hits on the kind of alt-comedy we love: inclusive, welcoming, and fun.”

Running Thursday, August 28, through Sunday, August 31, in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, the festival offers four packed days of stand-up, live podcasts, variety shows, music, brunches, after-parties, and even a live Dungeons & Dragons game. The venues are all within walking distance of each other, creating what Ehle calls “a full weekend of stuff that’s all comedy-related,” where fans can catch favorite acts multiple times.

This year’s headliners include:

Joe Pera , the soft-spoken storyteller behind Joe Pera Talks With You

Ron Funches , known for stand-up, TV roles, and voice work in Trolls, Harley Quinn, and more

Jamie Loftus , New York Times bestselling author (Raw Dog) and alt-comedy force, presenting her latest performance-art-meets-stand-up piece, Jamie Loftus and Her Pet Rock Solve the World’s Problems

The Bechdel Cast , the hit feminist film podcast dissecting the Star Wars prequels

● Plus returning favorites like Megan Gailey and rising star Adam Gilbert

In total, over 45 comedians are slated to perform, with 10 headliners and a roster of national, regional, and local talent. “We open submissions about six months before the festival,” Ehle explains. “We get hundreds of videos from across the country and even overseas and narrow it down to 20 to 25 features, plus another dozen local and regional comics.”

While stand-up is the backbone, Let’s Fest thrives on variety. Saturday features a live D&D event at Indy String Theory hosted by designer Nate Utesch (whose credits include work for Smashing Pumpkins and J.Lo). Festivalgoers can also expect late-night karaoke at World Famous Hotboys Chicken, DJ sets, live music from electronic act Metavari, and brunch events at Milktooth with comedy, music, and live art.

The festival’s community spirit extends to accessibility and atmosphere. Sponsors like J.W. Marriott are offering discounted lodging to ticket-holders, and many events encourage mingling between performers and fans. “You’re going to see comics hanging out in the neighborhood after shows, at brunches, signing books, just meeting people,” Ehle says.

Let’s Comedy, the production arm behind the festival, has spent the last decade booking shows in over 40 venues across seven states. For Ehle, the growth of both the brand and the festival mirrors the careers of performers Let’s Comedy has championed from the start. “It’s cool to see someone like Adam Gilbert, who started with us in Fort Wayne, now headlining across the country and still wanting to come back and do Let’s Fest.”

With its mix of nationally recognized acts, inventive programming, and a neighborhood-encompassing atmosphere, Let’s Fest 2025 is set to be a must-do for comedy fans in Indianapolis and beyond.