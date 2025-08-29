DOUGHNUT DELIGHT: If you see fewer Krispy Kreme storefronts and more of their boxes at gas stations and big box stores in Indy, there’s a reason for that. The North Carolina–based company moved into the Indiana market in 1995 (its first outpost was 5060 W. 38th St., now a Famous Steak and Lemonade). And for a time, it seemed like there was a “Hot Now” sign everywhere you looked. But as The New York Times noted this week, the last 30 years have been a roller coaster for the company, which now boasts only one Indianapolis location at 5940 E. 82nd St. Now Krispy Kreme is pivoting away from hot and fresh to boxed and ready at Costco, Kroger, and Walmart.

I’m not convinced that move will be enough to save Krispy Kreme’s Indiana fortunes, not when we have so many wonderful options that are served up fresh. And the national acclaim for our homegrown doughnuts is growing: From the “we knew it already, but it’s still nice to hear” file comes this ecstatic reaction from stand-up comic Tim Shropshire, who was advised to check out Long’s Bakery during a recent Indy show. “Get this doughnut a crown!” was just one of his reactions to the baked goods icon.

MORE SOCIAL: Local Mexican-food mini-chain Social Cantina is gearing up to open its sixth outpost. Bloomington-based Finney Hospitality Group, which also owns multilocation beer bar The Tap, iconic IU stop Yogi’s, and Kind Car Wash in Columbus (yeah, I’m singing this too), is opening another Social at 4573 N. College Ave. Right now, the company is at work renovating the former Gallery Pastry Shop to fit its new brand identity and hopes to open this fall.

FIRST TIMERS CLUB: Butler-Tarkington’s 46-year-old Illinois Street Food Emporium has been sold to a recent Purdue grad. The popular neighborhood restaurant was recently under the stewardship of Vivian Farris, who bought the business in 2014. The IBJ reports Farris has decided to retire and sold the 5550 N. Illinois St. cafe to 23-year-old Matthew Williford, who graduated from Purdue in 2023 with a double degree in history and political science. (“He has several ‘good people’ behind him as investors and advisers,” the IBJ reports.) Williford, who is also the founder and president of Broad Ripple’s Primrose Village-Northdale Neighborhood Association, says diners will not see any disruptions. “This has been a staple of the community, an institution that’s become part of people’s lives,” he says. “We’re going to keep it the way it is.”

MORE RAMEN: A little more than a year after global chain Kyuramen made its Indiana debut at 530 Massachusetts Ave., the chain with 120-plus locations has opened another Indy outpost at the Willow Lake East shopping center (2424 Lake Circle Dr.). According to a press release, this location features a “photo-friendly space” with seating for 40 people, six private dining rooms, and “a delivery robot that brings dishes tableside.”

DIY A CLASSIC: The Star divulged some state secrets this week—did you hear? The cat is out of the bag when it comes to the Rathskeller’s sauerbraten, the chicken stew from Shapiro’s, or Hollyhock Hill’s fried chicken. OK, I am kind of kidding: Over its years in print, the Star has published recipes from these local treasures and more, so this week’s stack of how-tos isn’t the first time these beans have been spilled—just the first time in recent decades. And speaking of decades, that’s how long you might need to make that sauerbraten, as the recipe requires about a week of prep. Sitting down at a restaurant never looked better!

LAST DAYS: As I warned you in June, 30-year-old sushi destination Ocean World has been winding down operations—and the end comes this weekend. The business, which wrote in July, “No official decisions have been made about what’s next,” will shutter its 1206 W. 86th St. location on August 31, with a countdown clock already running via Instagram. Fans are urged to visit as soon as possible, as supplies are running short.