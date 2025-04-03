Destination Dining: Fort Wayne, IN

Eat the best breakfast at the worst table

Klemm’s Kafe • Bears a big neon sign promising the “best breakfast in town,” and it just might be right. A classic diner that leans into nostalgic dishes such as fluffy French toast and gigantic omelettes with a big slice of American cheese on top, it also boasts no shortage of wit: There’s a smothered fries dish it calls the “Garbage Plate,” and a sign at the table nearest the door warns that it’s the “worst” one in the joint. 11429 N. Wells St., 260-426-0928

Or Try:

The Bluebird Restaurant • Huge waffle selection and croissant French toast. 4410 Bluffton Rd., 260-478-4976

Joanna’s Family Restaurant • Buttery crepes and filling frittatas. 10368 Leo Rd., 260-471-4848

Sip some magical caffeine

Conjure Coffee • This cafe and roastery chooses beans from small farms and co-ops, then hand-roasts the harvest on-site. Single origin and blends are both available, as are bags to go. There’s also a concise menu of toasts, bowls, and a few eggy dishes. 3710 W. Jefferson Blvd., 260-399-5165, conjurecoffee.com

Warm up with some pho

Banh Mi Pho • With brother Will Le and niece Hien Le, South Vietnam-born Thao Nguyen has been at the forefront of the region’s Vietnamese street food scene, serving up banh mi on house-made baguettes and soul-stirring bowls of noodle-packed pho. Pescatarian, vegan, and vegetarian options abound, as do traditional meat dishes such as gân bò (beef tendon) and pork belly. Occasional specials include Korean corn dogs with inventive toppings such as Oreos or Pop Rocks. 1925 Fairfield Ave., 260-745-4388, banhmiphoshop.com

Or Try:

Lola’s Cafe • Born and raised in El Salvador, owner Lloy Flores offers excellent pan–Latin American dishes such as tacos and empanadas, but the menu of pupusas is what sets Lola’s truly apart. It’s hard to eat just one of Flores’ house-made corn tortillas stuffed with a variety of meats, cheeses, and beans. 2801 Lower Huntington Rd., 260-402-9707

Ziffies Rib Bar • Generous baskets of ribs, gigantic grinders, and a surprisingly solid salad list tops the menu at the decades-old barbecue spot. 6340 E. State Blvd., 260-493-1222,

zifflesribbar.com

Throw back a seasonal cocktail

The Sidecar • Only open in the warmer months, this outdoor drinking oasis starts pouring craft cocktails again in April. As befits a summer place, the signature drinks tend toward the Tiki, but standard shots, beer, and even some wine are also on offer. 301 W. Jefferson Blvd., 260-755-1019, copperspoonfw.com/sidecar

Have dinner on the cutting edge

Rune • After Sean Richardson’s first restaurant struggled to find an audience, the chef spent some time ruminating on what he’d learned. “I was trying so hard to be familiar, to be what everyone wanted. We closed after 18 months.” So when he opened Rune in 2024, he vowed only “to cook the kind of food that I want to cook and have the kind of dining room that we want to have,” and this time his business has been met with rave reviews. It’s rare to find a place that feels like a neighborhood joint but offers fine dining touches like a tightly edited menu of confident dishes such as a crispy-skinned duck breast alongside a celery root rarebit.

“There was a time when Fort Wayne had a reputation as having the most chain restaurants per capita,” Richardson says. “And there’s still a lot of formula-style businesses, places that serve familiar and unchallenging stuff.” He knows it’s an uphill battle to introduce change-averse Hoosiers to new ways of dining. “So I’m just really friendly, and we provide nice, cozy hospitality, and that helps ease everyone in the door.” 2725 Broadway, 260-278-0674, runerestaurant.com

Or Try:

Chance Bar • Owners Corey and Amy Bowers took their experiences at Michelin-cred Chicago spots and spun them into a loose and casual pan-European comfort-food menu that rotates at a whim. 4301 Fairfield Ave., 260-449-9099, chancebarfw.com

Tolon • Before farm-to-table became a

marketing buzz phrase, chef Matthew Nolot was already a stickler for using only what’s in season. During the colder months, that means menus that lean toward meats and root vegetables, while summer provides a remarkable bounty. 614 S. Harrison St., tolonrestaurant.com