    Motorcyle Diaries

    Every summer, motorcycle riders across Indianapolis break their bikes out of storage and take to the pavement in search of the rush of adrenaline, the encompassing calm of the wind whipping by, and the connection and kinship that can only be found in a life on two wheels.
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    Photo by Emily Danielle Jones

    Capturing The Feeling

    Our photographer, known by many as Pink Bike Mike, shares how he ended up cruising around town on a pink chopper, camera bag strapped to his back.

    When I was in second grade, my friend’s mom gave me the nickname “Michael Michael Motorcycle.” She thought she was teaching us how to balance a checkbook, not realizing she was manifesting my destiny instead.

    But it wasn’t until eight years ago that my friend Scooter taught me how to ride on his 2002 Honda Shadow Spirit 750cc. We both dropped the bike that summer, putting matching dents on either side of the gas tank. A year later, I bought the Shadow and fully entered a new chapter of my life.

    Three years ago, I became a “chopper guy,” earning a reputation for my hot pink 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster Custom chopper. Oil leaks, loose screws, the backbreaking feeling of hitting every small bump in the road, and old men constantly asking, “But why’s it pink?” became a personality statement.

    Film photography and motorcycles go better together than prom king and queen. They hark back to a time when you tinkered with the equations and used your hands to determine the results. Plain and simple, they are a vintage lifestyle.

    The biggest story in these photographs is the strength of the riding community. Sure, we rag on each other—sport bikes versus cruisers, vintage versus brand-new, carbureted versus fuel injection, Harley Davidson versus … everyone else—but at the end of the day, we are all just little kids cruising the neighborhood showing off our bikes.

    MMCI members Jack Fowler, Wil Baldwin, and Baldwin’s husband Dickie Smith relax outside of English Ivy’s. Smith grew up on a farm in Georgia and has ridden all his life, but Baldwin was afraid to join at first. Their kids and grandkids “think it’s pretty cool.” Photo by Michael Schrader
    317 Ryders member Richard Hammond, aka Rich Dollaz, shows off his patches, which help identify riders and their accomplishments, affiliations with organizations and businesses, and contributions to their club. Photo by Michael Schrader

    Bike Night

    Originally founded in Erie, Pennsylvania, in 2002, high-performance motorcycle parts manufacturer Horsepower Inc. has called Gasoline Alley in Indy home since 2012. Every year around the Indianapolis 500, HPi hosts a bike night with hundreds of attendees from around the world. What started out in 2018 as a small gathering among friends and customers, with some Sam’s Club hot dogs on the grill and a few bottles of beer or Londo’s Flameade, has turned into a much-anticipated yearly event featuring vendors, food trucks, DJs, and stunt crews including Jeff (C-Bear), CJ and the Concrete Cowboys, Junkyard Kenny, and the EastCoastin’ Crew.

    Photo by Michael Schrader

    317 Riders

    Marco Velazquez, aka Vato, and $hady G, business manager, talk outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 317 Ryders is heavily focused on philanthropy and runs its own nonprofit foundation. Photo by Michael Schrader
    Nikki Wilson, aka HotShot, the 317 Ryders’ public relations officer, has been a member for 16 years. She never thought she’d ride a motorcycle but says riding is her way to “leave it all in the wind.” Photo by Michael Schrader

    Men’s Motorcycling Club of Indiana

    Current MMCI president Mark Saalmuller (front), partner Jack Fowler (back), and their stylish yellow rubber duck ride a higher-end Honda Gold Wing, “the ultimate touring bike.” MMCI doesn’t strongly restrict the type of bike its members ride, prioritizing camaraderie and inclusivity. Photo by Michael Schrader
    During Covid, Courtney Rice intended to buy a camper but bought a motorcycle instead. He fell in love with the color of his neon-green Can-Am Spyder. It’s extra safe when he takes it on the famous Tail of the Dragon—318 switchback turns on 11 miles of mountain road on the Tennessee/North Carolina border. Photo by Michael Schrader

    Ton Up Club

    John Eichhorn, Jeff Parrish, and Tim Arndt shoot the breeze at a Ton Up meetup at Kismetic Beer Company. Ton Up is known for its members’ love of vintage bikes. Photo by Michael Schrader
    Jason Lamar bought his 1985 BMW K100 C, the first fuel-injected bike made by BMW, in the classifieds 22 years ago. One of the fastest stock bikes in the U.S. in the mid-’80s, it soon became a banned bike when the government ordered the model to be detuned. Photo by Michael Schrader

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