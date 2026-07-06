The Petra Cafe

Late-night revelers have long ranked this Mass Ave counter kebab shop one of the best for its shawarma and gyros, but also for its more complex platters of tender lamb and chicken kebabs. The textbook ground-meat kofta comes with heaps of steaming basmati and grilled veggies.

610 Massachusetts Ave., 317-602-3535

The Bosphorus Istanbul Cafe

You won’t go wrong with the nicely charred lamb skewers at Orhan Demirtas’ cozy restaurant, which he’s operated since 2001. For a more unusual take, try the gently spiced ground lamb and beef Adana Kebab with a hit of crushed red pepper or the Beyti Kebab with a rich tomato sauce.

935 S. East St., 317-974-1770

Kabab Grill

True to its name, this 96th Street eatery featuring Middle Eastern specialties from kibbeh to baba ghanoush does skewered meats right, especially its succulent chicken kofta studded with spices, equally good on a platter or wrapped in pita. Briny pickle strips and a creamy garlic sauce complete the package.

4825 E. 96th St., 317-669-2012

Noor Cafe

A fusion of Indian spices, imported olive oil, and Mediterranean marinating techniques make the kebabs at Bhupinder Singh and Preeti Kaur’s bustling storefront opposite The Fashion Mall some of the most flavorful in the city. Skewers of lamb with a bit more heat from ginger and cumin are a good bet.

3315 E. 86th St., 317-220-8128



Kanoon Smoked Meat & Steakhouse

Outsized cuts of brisket and lamb shoulder star at this one-of-a-kind mashup of Middle Eastern flavors and Texas barbecue in Fishers. But the smoky undertones in the Kufta Kebab and Shish Tawook (chicken kebab) make them hard to pass up.

8594 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-567-4021