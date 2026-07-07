A Home That Is Grand By Nature

FOR MORE THAN 20 years, a couple from the north side of Indianapolis enjoyed weekends at the husband’s parents’ home on Grandview Lake in Columbus. As their lives evolved and they welcomed four children, the family outgrew the grandparents’ space and came to a bittersweet realization: The days are long, but the years are short. “We only have so many summers with our kids,” the husband says. While they brainstormed the possibility of building a home nearby, an innovative concept began to percolate: a generational lake house.

The couple envisioned a property that could accommodate kids, extended family, friends, and (eventually) grandkids. They wanted a destination where they could celebrate birthdays, holidays, and all the long weekends in between.

Before these new experiences could come to life, they needed to find a lot on the same side of the water as the grandparents’ home. The only problem? Most homeowners on the private lake had been there for decades, and available space was virtually nonexistent. The wife began going door-to-door to ask if anyone was interested in selling.

In a serendipitous twist, a longtime friend opened one of these doors—at her parents’ home. While the friend’s parents had no desire to move, they were willing to sell some of their land.

After securing the coveted lot, it was time to interview architects. The couple had a simple, crystal-clear vision of what they wanted: “Bedrooms, kitchen, and decks,” the wife says with a laugh. Some architects seemed too eager to push their own agenda, but the couple soon found a kindred spirit in Patrick Kestner, principal and founder of Still Architecture + Design.

“From the very first conversation we had, we had similar philosophies [regarding] what they were trying to achieve and what I could bring, so it was a good fit,” Kestner says. “We were very like-minded, and we all had similar aesthetics.”

To round out the team, the couple selected Stidham Construction and Annie Baker Design for the interior. Kestner also collaborated with fellow architect Paul Desmond of Form Function Studio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on the project.

The topography of the lot presented unique challenges, including a 30-foot change in grade from the street down to the lake. Stidham Construction had experience navigating Grandview’s tricky terrain on other builds. Ensuring a stable foundation meant pouring 5-foot-wide footers instead of 24 inches, which is to code in standard construction. With this house, “everything’s a little deeper and a little wider,” Kestner explains.

While the couple’s primary home features a more transitional style, they wanted to embrace a modern aesthetic at the lake. “We didn’t want to recreate our house [in Indy], so this was a very fun departure,” the wife says. In part, they wanted to honor Columbus’ rich architectural history, but they also wanted to prioritize the water. An overly elaborate design would detract from the natural beauty of their surroundings.

Two key threads—sustainability and efficiency—were woven throughout the plan, both inside and out. The home runs on geothermal energy, with Structural Insulated Panels incorporated into the exterior walls and roof framing. These high-performance panels provide a notable increase in energy efficiency, coupled with a dramatic decrease in air leakage.

The home’s exterior is a testament to reimagining classic materials in an eco-friendly way. A product called NuCedar, which looks like traditional cedar shakes but is made from PVC and is fully recyclable, was used for the siding. It’s impervious to the elements and to cedar-loving critters like woodpeckers.

Natural stone accented with stucco and metal composes the other primary exterior material.

The materials were chosen to keep the home’s exterior low-maintenance. With minimal gutters and few painted surfaces outside, the list of upkeep chores is relatively short. Only one outdoor spring cleaning is required to get the house ready for summer. Because the family uses it year-round, winterizing isn’t necessary.

To create a home with a seamless connection to the outdoors while also fulfilling the family’s desire to house numerous guests without feeling overcrowded, Kestner employed a bifurcated design that subtly separates shared spaces from private ones. The family spaces stretch toward the lake, while the bedrooms occupy a three-story tower away from the daily hustle and bustle.

At full capacity, the house can sleep an impressive 22 guests in beds. Two cozy bunk rooms on the lower level maximize every inch of occupancy. “On a normal weekend, we’ve got 10 to 15 people here. I wanted it to feel like everyone is welcome, and you can bring your food, and your kids, and your dog, and it’s fine,” the wife says.

The house is light and bright, with an undercurrent of softness throughout. “With the clean lines of modern architecture, I love to add warmth and interest from natural materials. Mother Nature really is the most amazing artist,” interior designer Annie Baker says.

The lake’s presence feels almost ethereal in the kitchen, but the space remains grounded. Accordion doors on one wall open the entire space out to the deck, while another wall showcases floor-to-ceiling windows.

To achieve this perfect balance while also maximizing functionality, two islands were installed. The working island is outfitted with a sink and walnut base cabinets. Overhead, spherical pendant lights add geometric interest. The second island provides seating for 10 high-top chairs. The rest of the cabinetry is white, but an unexpected splash of drama appears in the eye-catching countertops.

“The kitchen is a highlight of the home, and it was really important to the owners that we find a stunning stone for the countertops, waterfall islands, and backsplash,” Baker explains.

Moving downstairs, the lower level is the ultimate hangout zone. Here, design choices remain stylish but thoughtful, like ultra durable LVT on the floors to handle wet feet coming from the lake. The rec space offers a cozy TV area that opens to a game room with a kitchenette. Accordion doors allow the entire area to flow into the four-season room. “This is where we spend most of our time,” the wife says, citing ceiling heaters, retractable screens, and a powerful lake breeze that combine to create a lovely atmosphere.

Even with its generous 5,644-square-foot floor plan, the home is usually bursting at the seams with people in the best possible way. With a smile, the wife says, “When there are 16,000 people here, it is very much full of love, and dirt, and water, and towels. It’s amazing.”