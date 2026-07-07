PLUSH SEA-GREEN booths, a tropical flower color palette, and a dramatically lit bar serve a feast for the eyes at Thai Prime, which opened in February on the ground level of Carmel’s mixed-use Proscenium development. Its team of owners, all Thai women, includes Indianapolis restaurateur Kanlaya Browning, who owns Mass Ave’s Thaitanium, among other popular spots. The menu begins with generous servings of the familiar tom yum soups and pad thais (albeit with a lobster option). Diners who explore deeper discover treasures like clay pot mussels, steamed tapioca pork balls, and a richly complex khao soi noodle dish topped with a nest of crispy noodles. You can get it with a hunk of crispy-skinned duck leg that is a meal in itself. Or opt for these adorable curry puffs with

spiral-crimped pastry edges holding in a warmly spiced filling of potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions.



1200 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-936-9445