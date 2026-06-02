A Search for The Iconic New York Breakfast Sandwich

“BACONEGGANDCHEESE, SALTPEPPERKETCHUP.” THAT’S how I ordered breakfast at delis on Long Island. It goes without saying that the bread is a round, puffy kaiser roll, light and soft inside with a flaky top that had a vague star design and a dusting of poppy seeds. The fried eggs (two) have a jammy yolk, neither runny nor over-hard. The bacon is crisp and—this is key—torn into pieces, ensuring you get a little bit in every bite. The cheese? American—say what you will. The ketchup is squeezed onto the top half of the roll in a rough spiral. Gooey, savory, satisfying—yet not messy. You can dispatch it in one hand without a napkin on the Long Island Rail Road, in traffic on the Long Island Expressway, or rushing to nab a good spot at Jones Beach, Bogg bag in the other hand.

I set off to find one at places in Indy confident enough to put New York in their very names, ordering a “bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich with salt, pepper, and ketchup” at each.

Here’s what I got.

New York Breakfast

5620 Michigan Rd.

The roll: Brioche with a hint of sweetness. Just, no.

The egg: Fried, but the yolk was hard

The bacon: Perfect

The cheese: Perfect

SPK: None

Score: 6/10

Bottom Line: The location has more Statues of Liberty than a Times Square souvenir shop. What it doesn’t have, alas, is my sandwich.

NYC Deli & Food Market

3850 N. Post Rd.

The roll: A croissant, of all things

The egg: An omelet

The bacon: Floppy, unwieldy slices

The cheese: Mixed into the omelet. I think.

SPK: None

Score: 3/10

Bottom Line: Salt. Pepper. Ketchup. Is this difficult?

NY Gourmet Deli

3802 Ruckle St.

The roll: A hero

The egg: Fried just right

The bacon: Perfect

The cheese: Perfect

SPK: At last!

Score: 8/10

Bottom Line: The only flaw was the long roll. Aside from not being the right one, it was slightly tough. But I gave bonus points for calling it a “hero,” a New York City–centric name for what others call a hoagie or sub roll. But the sandwich is just not the same without a kaiser roll, which is also used for the “butter and roll,” another Big Apple comfort staple. Damn, now I want one of those.