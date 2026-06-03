Lisa Moyer



owner of Greiner’s Sub Shop

ALL-TIME FAVORITE SANDWICH The best sandwich I ever ate was in a tiny town outside of Quito, Ecuador. It was a steak sandwich.

HOME RECIPE I mix Trader Joe’s albacore tuna with either Duke’s, Hellmann’s, or homemade mayo, add minced red onion and celery, plus flaked salt and pepper to taste.

CLUTCH CONDIMENT Mayo

Brian Shapiro

president of Shapiro’s Delicatessen

ALL-TIME FAVORITE SANDWICH At Apache Trout Grill in Traverse City, Michigan, I get the whitefish sandwich with a side of coleslaw that I also put on the sandwich.

HOME RECIPE A barbecue-grilled Vienna Beef hot dog on a bun with mustard and relish

CLUTCH CONDIMENT Durkee Famous Sauce

Chuck Brezina

owner of Subito

ALL-TIME FAVORITE SANDWICh

It was from a bakery called Forno Campo de’ Fiori in Rome, Italy. The sandwich is pulled roasted chicken tossed in olive oil, with nice mozzarella, romaine, and tomato on their fresh bread.

HOME RECIPE Peanut Butter and Jelly. Any creamy peanut butter will do, but I like homemade raspberry or blackberry jam. And it has to be on some sort of squishy bread.

CLUTCH CONDIMENT Pickled jalapeños

Kristina Mazza

owner of Hoagies & Hops

ALL-TIME FAVORITE SANDWICH Medium-rare roast beef from [Ye Old] Coventry Pub, where I grew up in Pennsylvania. The meat is hand-carved behind the bar, topped with provolone and fresh horseradish, and served in a hard kaiser roll.

HOME RECIPE My husband’s smoked barbecue chicken salad sandwich, inspired by our friend at Gomez BBQ. I could eat it every day.

CLUTCH CONDIMENT Spicy brown mustard