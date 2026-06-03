“CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER!” EXCLAIMS Alice as she drinks a mysterious potion that stretches her out like a telescope in Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. This sentiment comes to mind when viewing a wonderfully whimsical property for sale in Broad Ripple. Though petite in size at only 676 square feet, not a single inch was wasted, with personality popping from every surface. Its imaginative interior was created by Alice as she drinks a mysterious potion that stretches her out like a telescope in Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. This sentiment comes to mind when viewing a wonderfully whimsical property for sale in Broad Ripple. Though petite in size at only 676 square feet, not a single inch was wasted, with personality popping from every surface. Its imaginative interior was created by James Rae Designs . The Alice-themed abode was previously used as an Airbnb and event venue, offering turnkey or investment potential for the next owners.

Or, perhaps there’s a homebuyer shopping around for something unlike anything else on the market. They won’t need to go through the looking glass to see that 814 E. 48th St. certainly fits the bill. Though built in 1926, the bodacious bungalow features a vibrant exterior, with an eye-catching pink-on-pink paint job. Two eyebrow windows add architectural interest to the roofline. Steps leading up to the house—as well as the walkway—are painted in a black-and-white checkerboard pattern. It creates geometric contrast against the pink, while also nodding to the prominent chess imagery that appears throughout the story and is so commonly associated with the Alice aesthetic.

After passing through the French front doors, the living room welcomes you with a warm, cottagecore vibe. The pink ceiling plays against vintage-inspired, floral wallpaper. Though it feels homey, there are quirky details to keep things fun rather than feeling too much like grandma’s house. Flamingos tucked into corners (flamingo croquet, anyone?), oversized flower stems, and frames hung askew are elements that can’t be missed.

Opposite the living room, the dining room beckons with an enchanting setup perfectly suited for the Mad Tea Party. It’s every bit as topsy-turvy as one could hope for, with teacups, kettles, and vintage pocket watches all suspended from the ceiling. The display is punctuated by dried floral arrangements. Adorning the plum-colored walls, clocks in all shapes and sizes serve as a reminder that it’s always teatime . The room accommodates a long table comfortably, while boasting lovely natural light that gleams and glints across the silver and fine china.

An arched doorway connects the dining room to the kitchen. At a glance, the galley-style space seems to favor a simple, yet classic, black-and-white palette. But as your eyes trail upward, you’ll think, “Who’s been painting my roses red?” As an homage to the Queen of Hearts, the ceiling is covered in faux greenery that’s dotted with roses—some red, some white, and some imperfectly finished to ensure authenticity with the scene. Each bloom was hand-painted by the James Rae design team. Playing cards serve as a border around the ceiling and also cover an accent wall from top-to-bottom.

A hallway off the kitchen is lush and textured with more faux greenery panels and a whimsical door on the ceiling. The earthy atmosphere sets the mood for the single bedroom in the home, which is decorated to embody Tulgey Wood. Color drenched in green, it’s surprisingly serene—a little oasis of tranquility in the midst of such wonderful whimsy. Leafy vines trail across the ceiling and wrap around pendant lights on either side of the bed. All the twisting, swirling foliage creates a storybook effect, though no mome raths live here.

After stepping out of the lush bedroom, the home’s single bathroom awakens the senses with bright lighting and faux florals decorating the walls. It’s a more streamlined color palette of gray, black, and white, but punchy pink comes through as an accent color—including a delightful appearance on the vanity.

On the way outside, a charming little book nook is wallpapered with pages straight out of the book. It was a painstaking process, with the James Rae team soaking the pages in coffee to create an aged appearance before applying them by hand to the walls. Just outside the nook, the hallway ceiling features floating, skeleton-style keys. A wayfinding sign on the wall instructs you to go back or turn around. They’re small touches, yet they contribute to the impressive cohesiveness of the theme across every inch of the home.

While it may have been easy to overlook, the outdoor space received just as much magic from the James Rae Designs team as the interior. Color is the name of the game here, with an explosion of purples, blues, and pinks. The backyard is fully fenced, giving a sense of peace and privacy. In the center of it all, a hot pink pergola steals the show. Its ceiling is like a work of art, with swirling, drapey fabrics that have whimsical touches woven throughout. Candelabras and hanging lamps add antique nostalgia, but they’re not just for show—they work! Their glow creates an enchanting garden party ambiance in the evenings. Striped stocking legs drop through the gauzy ceiling, waiting for Alice to pop through the rabbit hole any moment.