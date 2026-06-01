Paella Party

Almost Famous

“As a Spanish tapas restaurant, we knew we had to take our paella seriously,” says owner Curtis McGaha. And they do, slow-cooking the rice with garlic and parsley, tomato sofrito, and a rotating assortment of fresh fish and seafood.

721 Mass Ave., 317-986-7877

Tapas Ñ

Several Valencia-inspired variations on the menu can take up to 40 minutes to prepare. The result—deeply perfumed saffron rice studded with vegetables, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, octopus, and other goodies—makes this shared dish worth the wait.

8215 Center Run Dr., 317-516-4729

This new kid on the SoBro block puts a Moroccan spin on the classic Spanish dish, throwing in flavorful morsels of chicken, shrimp, mussels, calamari, and peppers, then cooking out the broth to crisp up the bottom over high heat.

4923 N. College Ave., 317-600-3039

Livery

Unconventional chorizo-infused rice takes center stage among onion, peppers, and cilantro. Ancho salsa, grilled shrimp, seared scallops, Fresno chiles, and pickled onions finish the plate with bright Latin flair.

720 N. College Ave., 317-383-0330

13225 Levinson Ln., Noblesville, 317-316-0410