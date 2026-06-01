THERE ARE FEW joys as simple as a really good sandwich. But that doesn’t mean a really good sandwich is simple. The sandwiches we featured in our June cover story are as complex and refined as a gourmet meal. They are well constructed. Their flavors are perfectly balanced. Many of them would pair nicely with a glass of wine. So pull up a chair, tuck in your napkin, and enjoy our top picks for the finest meals between bread.

Hot Pastrami & Corned Beef

Fat Dan’s Deli

The contrast of thin shavings of peppery pastrami and thick cuts of tender, juicy house corned beef elevates a classic to a go-to favorite at this idolized local deli. And plenty of gooey melted Swiss cheese and yellow mustard on grilled rye turn this seemingly humble lunch choice into a sophisticated cousin of the Reuben for those who want the meat to shine without the sauerkraut.



Multiple locations, fatdansdeli.com

Clobster Grilled Cheese

Slapfish

Of all the grown-up grilled cheese variations around the city, this sophisticated take adds rich, sweet lobster and crab without going over the top. Perfectly golden, buttery, and crunchy griddled sourdough, as well as a side of sriracha-spiked Jersey sauce, make this a decadent treat.

Multiple locations, slapfish.net

Hanna’s Special Banh Mi

Hanna’s Banh Mi Bakery & Cafe

When the sandwich is in the name of the restaurant, you know it gets special treatment. And the namesake “Special” banh mi at this recent addition to the strip by Saraga in Castleton is everything this French-influenced Vietnamese stuffed baguette should be. Light, crisp-crusted bread contains a neat pile of barbecued roast pork, crispy pork belly, two styles of ham, rich and funky pâté, and a gardenful of gently pickled, crispy veggies.

8510 Center Run Dr., 317-685-9999, hannasbanhmi.com

Peppered Beef

Shapiro’s Delicatessen

In the pantheon of Jewish deli meats, pastrami and corned beef reign supreme. Which is why locals in the know understand that when you can find lesser-known peppered beef, you’ve got something special on your hands. At this legendary deli dating to 1905, cuts of beef round are rubbed with sugar, paprika, and plenty of cracked peppercorns before being smoked. The result is deeply savory meat with a peppery punch that’s served cold to let the flavor shine.

808 S. Meridian St., 317-631-4041, shapiros.com

Lechon

Don Juan V’s Sandwiches

Choosing from the roster of meaty sandwiches at this cheery, weekends-only Peruvian spot can be tough. But there’s nothing tough about the juicy roast pork with a distinct hit of cumin and oregano on this popular lunchtime favorite. Adorned simply with the restaurant’s bright and citrusy onion salsa criolla and a generous smear of yellow mustard, it’s a straightforward taste of a South American sandwich tradition that doesn’t obscure its fillings with gobs of condiments.

3720 E. Raymond St., 317-377-4677, donjuanvssandwiches.com

Muffaletta

Bazbeaux Pizza

If you can stop yourself from ordering a Quattro Formaggio or a Tchoupitoulas pie at this local standard bearer for funky pizza creations, a quick scan of the sandwich list will reveal a somewhat unorthodox but delectable take on the muffuletta with a modest swath of cured meats, bracing brown mustard, and a tangy olive relish on an airy baguette with the perfect chew. Just don’t tell someone from New Orleans it’s better served hot.

Multiple locations, bazbeaux.com

Birria Torta

Birrieria Iturbidense

Purists may scoff at the egg rolls, ramen, and empanadas this mid-2025 food truck conversion dresses with its ultra-savory take on slow-braised beef birria. But straying from the traditional quesabirria tacos toasted on the griddle and instead opting for a mammoth, napkin-drenching torta with a side of consommé will get you one of the heftiest, most satisfying sandwich experiences in Broad Ripple or anywhere else in town.

825 Broad Ripple Ave.

317-444-1831

IPA Braised Beef

Joe’s Butcher Shop

A spate of social media posts in the last couple of years has crowned this elegantly dressed sandwich from the deli at Carmel’s Main Street butcher shop “the best sandwich in Indiana.” And while the debate simmers, not unlike the braised beef on this utterly satisfying lunch favorite does for 12 hours, it’s hard to deny that the caramelized onions, Havarti fondue, mellow red wine gastrique, and arugula do indeed lend regal treatment to one of the area’s best.

111 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-846-8877, joesbutchershop.com

Florence

Amore Mio Cafe

Blink and you’ll miss this tiny roadside restaurant off U.S. 136 in Clermont, but the selection of Italian ciabatta sandwiches—meaty and compact with just enough drippy add-ons to require a couple napkins—are worth hunting down. Each one takes its name from an Italian city, and the Florence is our favorite destination. Delicate pistachio mortadella—porky, silky, and slightly sweet—is the star of the sandwich. The often overlooked but deeply Italian cold cut is slivered thin and layered with luscious burrata, peppery arugula, and a swipe of fig spread. The ingredients seem to melt into the crusty bread,

creating a sandwich that feels both rustic and luxurious.

9060 Crawfordsville Rd., 317-331-0891

Basil Turkey

Northside Kitchenette

The daytime neighbor to the popular Northside Social on College Avenue may have a rep as a place for “ladies who lunch,” but there’s nothing dainty about the toasted whole grain bread and slow-roasted turkey that anchor this satisfying standout on a solid menu of soups, wraps, and sandwiches. Melted Swiss and plenty of herbaceous basil mayo, as well as a generous pile of field greens, complete the package.



6515 N. College Ave., 317-253-1022, northsidekitchenette.com

Skeep

Ripple Bagel & Deli

Staff members are a little fuzzy about the story behind the name and creation of this house bestseller, which, like many menu items at this bagel shop opened in Broad Ripple in 2003, was suggested by a customer. Regardless, it’s no wonder the combo of turkey, crisp bacon, gooey provolone, and chipotle cream cheese with a subtle kick has such staying power, especially when balanced with avocado and the sweet bite of honey mustard.

850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-8326, ripplebageldeli.com

Peterdick

Turf Catering + Kitchen

If you need evidence of the sophisticated cheffing going on in the kitchen at this tiny catering outfit in a muffler shop parking lot in Castleton, just order the Peterdick, one of three lunchtime sandwiches that stars house-smoked butter turkey in thick slabs. But here it’s paired with ham and some of the crispiest bacon you’ll find and dolled up with an earthy miso mayo, pickles, a subtly picante jalapeno hot sauce, and cheddar, all on a delectable ciabatta roll.

8155 Castleway Ct., 317-288-0173, turfcateringkitchen.com

Poeta

Subito

Guy Fieri’s visit to Chuck Brezina’s popular downtown soup-and-sandwich spot may have been inspired by the flashier mojo pork Revelo or perhaps the 72-hour beef brisket dip sandwich. But there’s a poetry to the turkey, aged cheddar, and aromaticbasil aioli that sit neatly on a pressed ciabatta roll made from Brezina’s biga yeast starter, which makes just about any of his sandwich creations at this Delaware Street lunchtime draw

a work of art.

34 N. Delaware St., 317-220-8211, subitosoups.com

Brazilian Steak Sandwich

Gaucho’s Fire Express

This modest sub from the onetime food truck that became an opening day tenant at The Garage food hall in 2021 may look like any other mall steak sandwich. But one bite of the juicy, well-seasoned picanha cut from the center of a top sirloin, and you’ll be transported to a Brazilian churrascaria—albeit at a much lower price point. Melted provolone, sweet grilled onions, mayo, and a house vinaigrette finish make this a sandwich you’ll fight the line for every time.

906 Carrollton Ave., 317-319-8625, express.gauchosfire.com

Egg Salad

Fire and Ice Cafe

With online influencers swooning over Japanese egg salad “sandos,” this quaint, retro sandwich filler is definitely having a day. The straightforward version at Lara Cooney’s charming German-inspired cafe on Allisonville Road is worthy of just as much real-life fawning. We love the surprisingly sturdy gluten-free bread it’s served on as much as the simple additions of mustard and chives that make this childhood lunchbox favorite something you’ll savor at any age.

6211 Allisonville Rd., 317-997-5774, fireandicecafe.com

Wasabi Toasted Cheese

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

On paper, it doesn’t seem like provolone and cheddar should play with wasabi aioli and cherry preserves as successfully as they do. IRL, customers can’t get enough of this all-grown-up grilled cheese. “The sandwich was inspired by a late friend from Chez Gaudy in Seattle when I lived there,” says owner Kristine Bockman. “He did an open-faced

version I was obsessed with.”

1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542, goldleafindy.com

ECDC Torta

Tlaolli

Customers park their cars in the library lot next door to pick up one of owner Carlos Hutchinson’s to-go creations that put a health-conscious twist on traditional Mexican food. Plant-based dishes are always a hit here, and the vibrant, flavor-packed ECDC Torta is no exception. Black bean puree, avocado, pickled onions, shredded red cabbage, smoky poblano mayo (with a vegan mayo option), and a sprinkle of cotija cheese are artfully arranged inside a toasted baguette. Upgrade with a layer of barbecued jackfruit or tofu mole to make the combination of flavors and textures sing.

2830 E. Washington St., tlaolli.org

Stromboli

Keystone Sports Review

If you can tear yourself away from the signature wings, this hearty pizza-sandwich is a satisfying alternative option. KSR layers sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, and pepperoncini onto your choice of bread, then toasts it up to achieve melty, gooey deliciousness. It’s available in a half-size if you’re feeling a little intimidated about trying to tackle a full order.

2131 E. 71st St., 317-251-9902, keystonesportsreview.com

Lobster Roll

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch

Full of claw and knuckle meat with a sprinkle of Old Bay and just enough mayonnaise to bind it all together, Caplinger’s classic New England–style lobster roll lets the seafood speak for itself. Fresh pretzel/brioche hybrid buns from Cornerstone Bakery prove the perfect vessel to hold the delicate filling; chipotle slaw or buffalo fries offer a nice flavor contrast on the side.

Multiple locations, caplingersfreshcatch.com

TBA

Leviathan

The letters stand for turkey, bacon, and aioli. But its makers could have just as easily added an “O” to the acronym in recognition of the onion marmalade, cooked down with balsamic vinegar for a sweet and tangy complexity, that adds a distinctive top note to the layers of meat and garlicky mayo. Leviathan’s marble rye bread provides pillow-soft bookends and a good, squishy counterbalance to shards of pork belly rendered so perfectly that they nearly melt in your mouth.

1101 N. College Ave., 317-493-1879, leviathanbakehouse.com

Spinach Melt

Broad Ripple Brewpub

A menu mainstay since the pub opened back in 1991, this vegetarian selection stirs sour cream and mayo into a flavorful base of spinach, jicama, and scallions, spreading a thick layer onto sourdough bread to grill up with Monterey Jack and sliced tomato.

842 E. 65th St., 317-253-2739

Cuban

Big Lug Canteen

Is this the hottest sandwich north of Havana? Big Lug stacks braised pork belly, ham, Swiss cheese, and dill pickles onto a hoagie bun with a swish of mayo and Dijon, then presses it flat to create the hallmark thin, crispy crust. All in all, it’s a very respectable interpretation of the Florida classic. You can order it by the half, but we’re rooting for you to finish the whole thing.

1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503, biglugcanteen.com

Collard Greens Grilled Cheese

His Place Eatery

Tucked into a menu of soul food stars like fried chicken pot pie and Memphis pulled pork, this sleeper hit at His Place Eatery was born from a quick meatless kitchen experiment by owner James Jones. He found himself hungry for breakfast one morning at the restaurant and started playing around with the ingredients immediately on hand, toasting thick slices of brioche bread in a pan of sizzling butter. He added slices of provolone and a generous heap of his famous tender, smoky, tangy collard greens, already a nonnegotiable side dish among regulars. A toss of diced tomato added color and acid.

6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890

1411 W. 86th St., 317-790-3406; hisplaceeatery.com