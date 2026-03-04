Goose the Market offers OysterMonday, featuring 12 shucked oysters on the half shell with the house mignonette for $18 (regular price $26).

2503 N. Delaware St., 317- 924-4944

Geraldine’s Supper Club & Lounge serves up $1 oysters every Tuesday, all night long.

1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336

The Oceanaire Seafood Room offers the ultimate raw bar pairing with its Shucks and Sushi Sunday event, featuring select half-off sushi rolls and $2 chef select oysters.

30 S. Meridian St., 317-955-2277

Rick’s Cafe Boatyard serves a respectable range of happy hour (4–6 p.m.) treats that includes $3-a-pop oysters. Wash them down with a $5 Electric Lemonade or a glass of the $4 house wine.

4050 Dandy Trail, 317-290-9300

Up Cellar offers not one but two happy hours (4–5 p.m. and 8–9 p.m.), during which it rolls out $2 oysters (minimum four) for its happy hour menu, which also includes salmon and beef filet sliders.

63 N. Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-533-0845

Parkside Public House, located across the street from Garfield Park, can brighten your Sunday with $2 oysters not just during happy hour, but all day.

2602 Shelby St., 317-868-4511

Bocca augments its modern Italian cuisine with a 5–6 p.m. daily happy hour featuring its famous Spritz Towers and $1 oysters. Want 12, 20, or 30? Bocca has you covered.

122 E. 22nd St., 317-426-2045

Strange Bird really leans into oysters, offering classes covering everything from their lifecycles to how to properly shuck and savor them. If you just want to eat them (washed down with a tiki drink, of course), join the Indy City Oyster Club. For $100 annually, you get a dozen $1.50 oysters on each visit, access to tastings and events, and an oyster knife.

128 S. Audubon Rd.

Bluebeard offers up four oysters for $1.50 each on Sundays. They’re served on the half shell with cocktail sauce and mignonette.

653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580