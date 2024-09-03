Best Restaurants 2024: Amara

THIS WEST 86th Street spot in Vinita Singh’s growing portfolio of elegant Indian restaurants recently added a buffet at lunch and dinner, but you should stick to her menu of specialties when you can. Examples are an appetizer of tangy, crispy cauliflower tossed in tamarind; a version of the South Indian snack chicken 65; and thick uttapam dressed up with onion and chili then served with chutney.

Rich entrees such as chicken Chettinad with a coconut curry sauce and poppy seeds or hearty gongura lamb in a zesty sorrel gravy are good bets. For something completely different, go for Amara’s inventive Indo-Chinese fare, including Kung Pao Paneer fired in a wok, Chili Mayo Crispy Shrimp, and hakka noodles enlivened with tasty stir-fried vegetables. A bonus is the holdover bar from the former Smee’s Place, which serves up a full menu of cocktails, beers, and wines.

1454 W. 86th St., 317-884-6982, amaraindy.com