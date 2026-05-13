Bowdie’s Chophouse Serves Steak And Motorsports

BOWDIE’S CHOPHOUSE IS part of a family of high-end steakhouses with four other locations in cities like Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Saugatuck, Michigan. But the Zionsville branch, which opened a year ago this month, boasts a one-of-a-kind feature. Located on the sprawling Graham Rahal motorsports campus off 106th Street, it is a destination for people who are serious about both steaks and cars. The dramatically lit dining room, encased in glass like a snow globe, looks out onto a jaw-dropping collection of showpiece cars stacked to the high ceiling on risers—including a rare Maserati MC12, a sexy Lamborghini Jarama, and Richard Petty’s 1971 Plymouth Road Runner—with servers in the restaurant doubling as knowledgeable guides to both menu and machine.

The six-steak lineup includes a 40-ounce porterhouse and 36-ounce tomahawk alongside a melt-in-your-mouth 10-ounce filet, all prime cuts that are simply salted before hitting the open flame, then rested with melting butter that pools across scorching-hot plates. Swipe a forkful of meat through the juices, or opt for one of the house sauces, like a deeply tangy house-aged Worcestershire or horseradish-spiked Bowdie’s sauce, that are offered on the side without judgement. Add a decadent block of au gratin potatoes, slivered paper thin and served pave style, and a silky Pablo Sour cocktail made with reposado tequila and bourbon vanilla syrup, and you have a meal that sets a neeew traaack recooord.

10814 Creek Way, Zionsville, 317-680-8230