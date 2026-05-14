Photograph by Ray Steup / Fort Wayne Parks Department

IF YOU’RE LOOKING TO PLAN a full weekend getaway, Fort Wayne has no shortage of family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained. From outdoor adventures to rainy day spots, there’s so much to see and do it’s easy to fill your itinerary without going far. Here are some of the most popular spots to explore with the kids this summer. (Plus a couple of indoor options for cloudy days.)

Start your morning at the Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ Markets aren’t just for stocking your pantry. The YLNI Farmers Market has cider, BBQ, tacos, tea, and more goodies to enjoy on your trip.

Visit the Fort Wayne Zoo

Photograph by Traveling Newlyweds

Spend the day with the animals at the Fort Wayne Zoo. A zoo favorite is the Sky Safari, a 38-foot ski lift ride that takes you through the African animal exhibits. Spot the zebras, wildebeest, ostrich, and lions. Kiddos can get all their wiggles out at the Bamboo Forest play place with a ropes course, flying sky rail, and food stations.

Play at Promenade Park

Rent kayaks, play on the playground, splash in the kids canal (above), and take a Sweet Breeze boat tour through the city. There are activities for all ages at Promenade Park.

Explore a Museum

Spending a day at the museum is the perfect rainy day activity. Science Central has more than 200 hands-on exhibits, learning spaces, and a brand new planetarium. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory brings the outdoors inside with lush foliage and a cascading waterfall. Looking for something artsy? The Fort Wayne Museum of Art features contemporary and historical art year-round.

Cheer on the TinCaps baseball team

Photograph by Jeff Nycz

Fort Wayne is home to the TinCaps, the Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Grab a spot in the lawn and stay after the game for fireworks throughout the summer.

Discover the murals throughout the city

While you explore Fort Wayne, make it a game to spot public art throughout the city. Download the Public Art Trail pass for free to see the map of murals, sculptures, and other art throughout the city.

Burn off some energy

Laser tag, go-karts, mini golf, rock climbing, and more are the perfect ways to let the kids loose at the end of the day. Crazy Pinz and Lazer X are also great activities for cloudy days.

Plan your trip

All that’s left is to schedule your trip! Visit the Visit Fort Wayne website for more ideas to fill up your itinerary.