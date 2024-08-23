Cheers: Spirit of Secrecy

YOU WON’T FIND an address or phone number for The Barrel Room online. Instead, there’s a reservation page that assures you a mysterious stranger will contact you with logistical details after your two-hour slot at the downtown micro-speakeasy is approved. Barrel Bar’s beverage director, who goes only by Ariel, promises the six-seat operation is “fully legal,” but to maintain exclusivity, location intel is kept under wraps. She does disclose that the bar is fueled by wall-mounted barrels of rare, unique, and hard-to-secure spirits that are crafted into extremely high-end cocktails ranging from $30 to $80 or more. “Think of it as a chef’s table but for drinks,” she says.