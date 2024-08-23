DENISE KATZ WANTS TO take the shame out of being a purebred dog breeder, and, for that matter, out of having one’s heart set on a specific breed of dog. The vet has spent 10 years in animal rescue, including time with Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Her current mission as director of Zionsville’s The Love Pet Project rescue is to improve the health of dogs in need of a home. TLPP works with shelters in Boone County and occasionally supports the Marion County Sheriff’s office. Otherwise, its focus is on breeders, an unusual stance in the animal welfare world where the word is synonymous with “puppy mills.” Most rescues won’t work with breeders.

“We’re taking a holistic approach to dog welfare, and to do that, you have to work together with breeders,” says Katz. “People are always going to want purebreds.” Dogs need to be matched with the right home. Katz uses the example of someone who needs a hunting dog. It’s highly unlikely you’ll find a pointer in a shelter. Or a Lab for a young family. Or a Cavalier King Charles spaniel for the senior who wants a calm lap dog.

While some breeders only see a quick buck, most truly care about dogs. But many don’t know what they don’t know. When they do realize they need help, it’s unclear where to get it. “Nobody is willing to take the shame away,” says Katz.

But she is. After examining their adult dogs, Katz teaches breeders how to best ensure healthy puppies that will easily find homes. This may mean surrendering dogs who can pass on genetic conditions like deformities, heart defects, dental and ocular issues, extreme shyness, and parvovirus. Sometimes, a mother lacks maternal behavior, often caused by being bred too young, and shouldn’t have more puppies. Katz recalls one breeder willingly relinquishing seven dogs.

Once such dogs are in the care of TLPP, Katz and her team spay and neuter them, give heartworm and flea treatments, and resolve medical issues to the extent possible before offering them for adoption. Many are popular smaller breeds, from Havanese, Yorkies, and pugs to Pomeranians, dachshunds, and Chihuahuas. TLPP gives potential adopters a clear picture of a pup’s condition to avoid it being surrendered later due to unexpected costs. For instance, hopeful Frenchie parents are told hefty vet bills are likely ahead, since the breed is prone to health issues.

Luxating patellas (kneecaps that easily dislocate) are fairly common in toy breeds. Katz noticed the condition seems to show up in females after their first litter. TLPP is working on a study with Purdue University to find out why. As such discoveries are made, they’re shared with breeders. “I’ve made friends. We’re bringing them along,” shares Katz.

Recently, the American Kennel Club dispatched her team to Tennessee, where a woman was breeding Norwegian elkhounds—97 of them, all of which left with TLPP. “This lady had financial and other issues and had gotten in over her head. She wasn’t this horrible person,” recalls Katz. It would have been easy to post on social media that she shut down a bad breeder and watch donations roll in. But that isn’t how Katz operates. “It’s not my place to judge. It’s to teach breeders how to do it right. We’re here for the animals.”