Taxman Brewing Co.

In addition to crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, and vine-ripened tomato, Taxman’s BLT brings goat cheese, truffle aioli, and a grilled Atlantic salmon filet to the party. “The buttery mouthfeel of the salmon balances the salty crunch of the bacon, the freshness of the veggies brightens, and the garlicky aioli ties it all together,” says spokesperson Juliana Silva. Multiple locations

Joe’s Butcher Shop

The House BLT at this butcher shop and deli boasts candied bacon, sweet bibb lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, and avocado on toasted sourdough, with garlic aioli replacing the usual mayo. Patience is a virtue when ordering. “It takes time to make a high-quality and consistently marvelous BLT,” says owner Joe Lazzara.

111 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-846-8877

Fat Dan’s Deli

For purists, Fat Dan’s House Smoked BLT is everything you want for lunch. Or dinner. Or any old time. It doesn’t get more traditional—or delicious—than a stack of smoky bacon, tomato, and lettuce with mayo on multigrain bread that’s been brushed with butter and toasted just so.

Multiple locations

The Oakmont

Available during weekend brunch hours, the Breakfast BLT puts a morning spin on the classic with thick sugar-cured bacon, shredded romaine, tomato, pickled onions, and garlic aioli on challah from Scholars Inn. An egg cooked to order is the icing on the sandwich. We recommend a pail of Parmesan truffle fries on the side.

323 N. Delaware St., 317-746-6097

The Knuckle Sandwich

With a whopping eight (!) strips of applewood-smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and a generous schmear of mayo, the Big Bopper BLT at this fun ’50s-style diner is not messing around. The secret sauce? The bread is grilled, not toasted. (Don’t worry—a smaller version is available for those with less of an appetite.)

5116 N. State Rd. 135, Bargersville, 317-530-5627