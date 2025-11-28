Gina’s Juice Bar is the latest business to claim a spot inside the updated Factory Arts District, with plans to open in early 2026. Operated by certified holistic health coach Gina Montgomery, the original location in Broad Ripple closed in late July.

Recess, a matcha bar and host for curated events, is set to open on December 5 across the street from The Alchemist in Martindale-Brightwood. 902 E. 17th St.

This year, the Big Ten Fan Fest eating competition attached to the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship Game Weekend switches focus from the classic, sauce-smeared St. Elmo shrimp cocktail to another favorite Indianapolis finger food. Ale Emporium’s Hermanaki Wings will be consumed by pound during the December 6th competition’s lineup of famous competitive eaters, including Miki Sudo, the 5th-ranked eater in the world and top female eater in the world; Nick Wehry, the 6th-ranked eater in the world; and, of course, Westfield’s own world champion, Joey Chestnut.

Indianapolis made the list of 14 locales mentioned in Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Places to Go in the US in 2026. Mentioned alongside other notable destinations such as Boston, Oahu, East Tennessee, Charleston, and San Francisco, the Circle City is praised for its “new green spaces, White River excursions, and contemporary art,” specifically calling out restaurants Daisy Bar and “daytime dining stalwart” Milktooth.

Churubusco, Indiana, winery and vineyard Daylily Estates plans to open an appointment-only tasting room this summer, highlighting its cold-climate grapes and “minimal intervention” process. 2316 E. 500 S-57, Churubusco, 574-849-2813