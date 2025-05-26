New In Town: Twisters Soda Bar

BEST FRIENDS since their college days in Utah, Pendleton residents Jaclyn Chadburn and Kelly Klein launched the bubbling business at a local farmers market, building out a menu of familiar pop brands mixed with ingredients like marshmallow fluff, coconut cream, and berry purees. Storefronts in Pendleton and Yorktown quickly followed.

Their newest shop in Noblesville is “the first time we’re opening in a big city,” Chadburn says, and the time is right: With more people eschewing alcoholic beverages for reasons of health and faith, their sweet concoctions occupy a playful space between that Diet Coke swiftly chugged in the car and a full-on mocktail served at the bar, thrilling the kid in all of us.

1007 S. 10th St., Noblesville

317-252-3454