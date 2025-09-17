Indianapolis Oktoberfest Roundup

Guggman Haus, Indianapolis
September 17–21
Raise a stein for five days of festivities at Guggman Haus, with specialty beer releases, competitions, live music, and vendor pop-ups each day, as well as extended hours in the coffeehouse.
Primeval Brewing, Noblesville
September 20
Primeval Brewing celebrates its sixth annual Oktoberfest with a traditional Märzen lager, music, food, and activities for the whole family.
Monument Circle, Indianapolis
September 26
The Columbia Club shuts down Monument Circle to traffic as a biergarten with local brewers serving authentic German beers, vendors serving German foods, and bands playing live music take over the city’s center.
The Quarter, Indianapolis
September 26–27
Party Bavarian-style at The Quarter’s biggest bash of the year with live bands, DJ sets, and a tent party featuring sizzling sausages and epic beers that’ll make you feel like you’re in the heart of Munich.
Herron-Morton Place Park, Indianapolis
September 27
The Grounds presents “Indy’s Smoothest Oktoberfest,” where smooth sailing meets Bavarian brews, showcasing beers from local makers and a full evening of yacht rock classics.
Metazoa Brewing Company, Indianapolis
September 27
Join Metazoa for live music, tasty bites from the food truck, a steinholding contest, and the main event—wiener dog races!
The Liederkranz Hall, Indianapolis
September 27
The Indianapolis Liederkranz—Indy’s own traditional German choir—upholds its mission of preserving German culture by hosting Oktoberfest in its headquarters, which boasts a bar in the concert hall and is open to the community.
Multiple venues, Indianapolis
September 27
Starting at Plat 99, this crawl through downtown Indy hosted by PubCrawls.com unlocks access to drink specials and exclusive Oktoberfest perks.
Moontown Brewpub, Whitestown
September 28
Loosen your lederhosen as Moontown throws its seventh annual Oktoberfest, with plenty of yard games, a best-dressed contest, a steinholding competition, live music, food, and other raucous fun.
Carmel City Center, Carmel
October 3
Area merchants, including The Cake Bake Shop, Lone Pine, and Aroma Experience, as well as food and craft vendors and live polka music, fill the town center with a bit of German culture for the whole family.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Indianapolis
October 4
Enjoy beer from Sun King Brewery, traditional German tunes, a Kinder Karneval with crafts and games, and an After Dark party for the adults in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.
The Vogue, Indianapolis
October 4
The back lot at The Vogue transforms into a festival ground with food trucks, a kids zone, and live entertainment throughout the day at Broad Ripple’s inaugural Oktoberfest, with proceeds benefiting the Eight Eleven Foundation.
MashCraft Brewing, Fishers
October 4
Bring a chair and relax in the evening air to the stylings of “Piano Man” Bruce Barker as you sip a bierfest brew at MashCraft in Fishers.
Forest Park Depot, Noblesville
October 4–5
Ride the rails on a historic 1950s dining car and dine on a German meal with drinks and wine while taking in the scenery of Northern Hamilton County.
Athenaeum, Indianapolis
October 4–5
The Athenaeum’s yearly celebration of German-American Day honors Indy’s German heritage with traditional arts and crafts, Durstig games, live wiener dog races, a Kinderland for the kids, traditional foods and beverages, and so much more.
Asa Bales Park, Westfield
October 11
Support the Humane Society for Hamilton County at this fest featuring pet-related vendors, food and beer booths, pet costume contests, a canine agility course, pet portraits, carnival games, opportunities to adopt a pet, and more.
Crate Escapes, Westfield
October 11
Westfield Barktoberfest’s “after-pawty” takes place at Crate Escapes, where the steinholding competition and wiener dog race are combined into an epic new sport: the stein hold race.