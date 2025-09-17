Indianapolis Oktoberfest Roundup

Guggman Haus, Indianapolis

September 17–21

​Raise a stein for five days of festivities at Guggman Haus , with specialty beer releases, competitions, live music, and vendor pop-ups each day, as well as extended hours in the coffeehouse.

​

Primeval Brewing, Noblesville

September 20

​Primeval Brewing celebrates its sixth annual Oktoberfest with a traditional Märzen lager, music, food, and activities for the whole family.

​

Monument Circle, Indianapolis

September 26

​The Columbia Club shuts down Monument Circle to traffic as a biergarten with local brewers serving authentic German beers, vendors serving German foods, and bands playing live music take over the city’s center.

​

The Quarter, Indianapolis

September 26–27

​Party Bavarian-style at The Quarter’s biggest bash of the year with live bands, DJ sets, and a tent party featuring sizzling sausages and epic beers that’ll make you feel like you’re in the heart of Munich.

​

Herron-Morton Place Park, Indianapolis

September 27

​The Grounds presents “Indy’s Smoothest Oktoberfest,” where smooth sailing meets Bavarian brews, showcasing beers from local makers and a full evening of yacht rock classics.

​

Metazoa Brewing Company, Indianapolis

September 27

​Join Metazoa for live music, tasty bites from the food truck, a steinholding contest, and the main event—wiener dog races!

The Liederkranz Hall, Indianapolis

September 27

​The Indianapolis Liederkranz—Indy’s own traditional German choir—upholds its mission of preserving German culture by hosting Oktoberfest in its headquarters, which boasts a bar in the concert hall and is open to the community.

​

Multiple venues, Indianapolis

September 27

​Starting at Plat 99, this crawl through downtown Indy hosted by PubCrawls.com unlocks access to drink specials and exclusive Oktoberfest perks.

​

Moontown Brewpub, Whitestown

September 28

​Loosen your lederhosen as Moontown throws its seventh annual Oktoberfest, with plenty of yard games, a best-dressed contest, a steinholding competition, live music, food, and other raucous fun.

​

Carmel City Center, Carmel

October 3

​Area merchants, including The Cake Bake Shop, Lone Pine, and Aroma Experience, as well as food and craft vendors and live polka music, fill the town center with a bit of German culture for the whole family.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Indianapolis

October 4

​Enjoy beer from Sun King Brewery, traditional German tunes, a Kinder Karneval with crafts and games, and an After Dark party for the adults in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

​

The Vogue, Indianapolis

October 4

​The back lot at The Vogue transforms into a festival ground with food trucks, a kids zone, and live entertainment throughout the day at Broad Ripple’s inaugural Oktoberfest, with proceeds benefiting the Eight Eleven Foundation.

​

MashCraft Brewing, Fishers

October 4

​Bring a chair and relax in the evening air to the stylings of “Piano Man” Bruce Barker as you sip a bierfest brew at MashCraft in Fishers.

​

Forest Park Depot, Noblesville

October 4–5

​Ride the rails on a historic 1950s dining car and dine on a German meal with drinks and wine while taking in the scenery of Northern Hamilton County.

​

Athenaeum, Indianapolis

October 4–5

​The Athenaeum’s yearly celebration of German-American Day honors Indy’s German heritage with traditional arts and crafts, Durstig games, live wiener dog races, a Kinderland for the kids, traditional foods and beverages, and so much more.

​

Asa Bales Park, Westfield

October 11

​Support the Humane Society for Hamilton County at this fest featuring pet-related vendors, food and beer booths, pet costume contests, a canine agility course, pet portraits, carnival games, opportunities to adopt a pet, and more.

​

Crate Escapes, Westfield

October 11

​Westfield Barktoberfest’s “after-pawty” takes place at Crate Escapes, where the steinholding competition and wiener dog race are combined into an epic new sport: the stein hold race.