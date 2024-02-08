Swoon: Revered Roll

There’s something really special about the careful combination of unexpected ingredients in Hasuno’s Cherry Blossom Roll that makes it perfect on the palate. Spicy tuna is paired with slivers of fresh jalapeño and cilantro, snuggled inside sticky rice, and then delicately decorated with more thinly sliced fresh tuna, bright red tobiko, three-way sauce, and a toss of earthy microgreens on top. 435 Virginia Ave., 317-600-3020