Taste Test: Tart Me Up

Guggman Haus Brewing Co.

Made with Oregon-sourced fruit puree, wild yeast, Madagascar vanilla beans, and milk sugars, Guggman’s Cranberry-Tangerine Sour has earned a loyal fan following. 1701 Gent Ave., 317-602-6131; 4601 College Ave.

Amelia’s

Slather on the butter and sink your teeth into a slice of sourdough studded with plump cranberries and crunchy walnuts. It also makes great French toast. Multiple locations,

317-686-1583

Gather 22

Is this rich pumpkin cranberry bread pudding with white chocolate and a scoop of gelato a dessert? A brunch item? A stand-alone lunch? Who cares. Just order it and enjoy. 22 E. 22nd St., 317-258-2222

Lick

Available between mid-October and Thanksgiving, Lick’s frozen dessert balances tart berries with chunks of buttery shortbread in a smooth ice cream base. “The flavor definitely has a cult following; we get lots of requests to package it in quarts instead of pints!” says owner Meredith Kong. 906 Carrollton Ave., 1049 E. 54th St.

BRU Burger

The popular Gorgonberry Pecan Salad featuring mixed greens, gorgonzola crumbles, cranberries, candied pecans, and bacon comes drizzled with a cranberry-poppyseed dressing. It’s a fresh alternative to the restaurant’s mainstays of burgers, fries, and onion rings. Multiple locations