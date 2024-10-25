A big change is in the works at Bluebeard. The lauded Fletcher Place restaurant has long been a first come, first served spot, with diners wandering the neighborhood until their table is ready. But this week, Bluebeard announced that it will start taking reservations for its dining room, via Toast’s online platform. But don’t worry if you’re opposed to advance planning: Seats in the bar room will remain walk-in only. 653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580

The Prewitt wants you to check out its igloos. A positive side effect of the pandemic was a wider embrace of outdoor dining, but when the weather turns chilly, restaurants that have grown to rely on those patio tabletops are left out in the cold. That issue prompted a proliferation of outdoor dining “igloos,” clear, heated dining domes that allow the outdoor experience even in winter. A few Indy-area restaurants rolled igloos out last year, and now vintage-movie-theater-turned-dining-destination The Prewitt has hopped on the trend. From November through February, diners can rent one of the spot’s heated rooftop igloos for two hours (price is $25 to rent, plus a $100 minimum food and beverage bill). The structures seat six and are stocked with blankets, Bluetooth speakers, and tabletop firepits. Reservations are open now. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, 317-203-5240

Pots & Pans pies are now available all over. Clarissa Morley’s nearly 6-year-old Meridian-Kessler dessert shop just landed on food shipping company Goldbelly with a menu of the pie business’s most popular offerings. Orders placed today could arrive at their out-of-town destinations as soon as October 29, but be aware that Thanksgiving orders sell out fast and can take longer to fulfill. So make that plan to send a little taste of home now so you’re not scrambling in November. 4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475

Tinker Coffee Co. opens its latest location today. The rapidly growing local roaster snapped up the converted fire station last occupied by Chalet this spring after Chalet’s surprising closure. The new shop, which Tinker Coffee calls The Firehouse, will offer a full food menu (including breakfast), with beer, wine, and low-ABV cocktails at night. Starting on October 25, hours will be 6 a.m.–8 p.m., Monday–Friday, and 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on the weekend. 5555 N. Illinois St.

Pull out your dull knives. McCordsville custom blade maker Aric Geesaman will be at (Best Restaurants 2024 honoree) Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta + Market + Backroom Eatery on Friday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where he’ll be sharpening knives for walk-in customers. He’ll also bring his full inventory of available knives for purchase, which—I know it’s early, but—could be a special and amazing Christmas gift, just sayin’. (You can see his lineup online.) 1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374

West Fork Whiskey just traded Kennedy-King for Fountain Square. The Westfield-based distillery shuttered its 7-year-old tasting room last month but teased that a new downtown-area plan was in the works. And now the cat is out of the bag, with WTHR being the first to announce the company is plotting a cocktail bar at 1233 Shelby St. on the ground floor of the recently completed Union Square apartment building. The IBJ reports this is the first commercial tenant for the 70-unit building and will occupy a 1,700-square-foot space. According to the Star, that space will “feature an industrial chic design,” (so we’re still doing that, I guess) and—in addition to booze—will offer a “small snack and finger food menu.”