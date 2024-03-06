BROTHERS BLAKE and Julian Jones teamed up with their childhood friend Dave McIntyre to lay the groundwork for their bourbon-focused startup distillery in northwest Indy’s Park 100 warehouse complex back in 2012, following it up with a Kennedy-King tasting room in 2017. Let’s just say things have gone well since. A $10 million, 33,000-square-foot destination showplace—one of the largest agritourism visitor experiences in the Midwest—joined the family in 2022 across from Grand Park in Westfield to facilitate production and increase storage capacity. When the location ultimately gets up to full speed, the owners expect to be turning out as many as 5,000 barrels a year. In addition to offering a barrel thieving experience at the Westfield location, the farm-to-table Mash House accommodates family-friendly dining, and the adults-only Stave Cocktail Lounge makes a swanky spot for sampling the wares via glass, cocktail, or bourbon flight.

West Fork sources grains from Sugar Creek Malt in nearby Lebanon to inform distinctive mash bills for its High Corn, Wheated, High Rye, House, and Rye products, and the owners have made it their mission to resurrect the pre-Prohibition Old Hamer bourbon line, a delightful boon for true Indiana whiskey historians.

WEST FORK WHISKEY CO. 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, 317-763-5400

HOURS Tue–Thu 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Fri–Sat 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.–8 p.m.