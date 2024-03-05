GETTING A DISTILLERY up and running while also working full-time jobs made husband-and-wife team Matt and Jaime Lamping yearn for an extra day in the week. Craving a change of pace from corporate life, the pair decided to explore their entrepreneurial side by dedicating themselves to founding 8th Day Distillery in 2015. Tucked into a cozy nook in the hulking Circle City Industrial Complex off the northeast spur of Mass Ave, the operation welcomes guests in to enjoy its laidback urban vibe with workshops, classes, tours, and a 21+ tasting room. Servers sling samples of the signature products and offer a menu of house cocktails and mocktails.

The Lampings rely on grains from a Lebanon farm to fill about 1,000 barrels a year with full-flavored spirits like rum, gin (both standard and Navy Strength), bourbon, and rye. Absinthe and canned cocktails are also available if that’s how you roll. Gearing up to celebrate its 9th birthday in June, 8th Day plans to keep the party going all year with a schedule of burlesque shows, private dinners, collabs with local businesses, and special releases. “2023 was the year of growth,” Jaime says. “2024 is the year of opportunity to elevate 8th Day.”

8TH DAY DISTILLERY 1125 E. Brookside Ave., Ste. D6, 317-600-3791

HOURS Thu 4–9 p.m., Fri 4–11 p.m., Sat 2–11 p.m., Sun 1–6 p.m. (Hours change seasonally.)