The Feed: Black Leaf Vegan, The English, And More

Indy’s Black Leaf Vegan (335 W. 9th St., 317-560-4222) received a $10,000 business grant from actor Kevin Hart. The actor’s Gran Coramino Tequila, along with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, recently announced funding for 50 small businesses led by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.

Cocktail lounge The English (651 E. 54th St., 317-377-4735) has its grand opening on Friday, “showcasing tequilas, bourbons, and champagnes from around the world” in the former Cornerstone Coffee House.

The Local Chef Series at Fishers Test Kitchen kicks off April 14 with chef Phil Ibrahim’s New Asian concept, Lí Pū, inside The Tasting Room. Space is limited for the intimate pop-up dinner featuring “the nuance and minimalism of Japanese and Italian cooking.”

The Philippines Cultural Community Center (4141 S. East St.) is hosting a Ukraine & Philippine Friendship Day on April 8. Stop in to enjoy Ukrainian food and poetry, as well as Filipino food and dance.

A new source for barbecue in Johnson County, The Smoke Hutt (38 S. Crowell St., Franklin), is set to open this month.

The long-awaited K Town Korean BBQ & Hotpot (9350 Michigan Rd., 317-645-6261) is now up and running.