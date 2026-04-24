The Feed: Westfield Welcomes A New Sun King Brewery Taproom

Sun King Brewery sets up shop in its new Westfield taproom today. Located at The Union at Grand Junction Plaza, the two-story space offers a family-friendly environment on the first level with a “casual, high-energy” restaurant concept named Stacked House. The second floor is reserved for guests 21 and over. Its restaurant, Upper House Social, focuses on “a more refined, lounge-style dining experience.” 133 S. Union St., Westfield, 317-399-4010

The Pit Stop hosts its grand opening tomorrow, offering snacks and collectibles in a cute little shop across the street from its sibling business, The Toy Pit. It will be open on weekends for the next month as it ramps up the munchies-centric concept. 3840 N. College Ave., 317-703-8697

The Garage Food Hall at downtown’s Bottleworks District was named the No. 4 food hall in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Earlier this week, West Fork Whiskey announced that it has sold its Westfield property to locally owned Stick & Hack, a sports and social club built around golf and racing simulators. In an April 21 press release, West Fork co-founder Blake Jones explained: “Our brand, including Old Hamer and Hugh Hamer, will continue to live on through wholesale, retail shelves, bars and restaurants across Indiana, and through West Fork Social House in Fountain Square.” 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, 317-763-5400